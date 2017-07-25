Song Joong Ki On Why He Is Getting Married Early: ‘Because It’s Song He Kyo’

During an interview about his upcoming movie The Battleship Island, Song Joong Ki answered some questions on his upcoming marriage with his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song He Kyo. Since most Hallyu stars marry at an older age, Song Joong Ki was asked about his decision to tie the knot at a young age. The actor showed no hesitation in answering the question.

“I definitely have to get married at some point, and I just think some things are more important than popularity. The biggest reason is because it’s Song Hye Kyo. Since it’s Song Hye Kyo, I figured it’d be great to spend the rest of my life with her.”

In addition to his heartwarming response, the actor added he was not planning of marrying late. According to him, “Things really fell into place.”

On the subject of his upcoming wedding to Song He Kyo, Song Joong Ki revealed everything seems surreal. He continued to explain how married couples talk about how unreal the marriage feels until the wedding day and added it’s the same for him and Song He Kyo. According to Song Joong Ki, there have been a lot of people congratulating him on the parking lot, the sauna, and even fans of other celebrities. Hearing those people congratulate him did not just make him feel gratitude, it also made him think he should live happily as a married man.

While a lot of people were happy about Song Joong Ki and Song He Kyo’s engagement, the actor was unable to escape questions on the timing of their announcement. He went on to explain they wanted to tell the public about their relationship after The Battleship Island premiere. Song Joong Ki didn’t want to take the spotlight away from the movie but things did not go as planned. While he feels sorry for being in the limelight, he explained, “marriage is an important matter.”

Song Joong Ki revealed he suggested it would be best to make their relationship public after thinking about it for a while. A lot of rumors surrounding him and Song He Kyo has been making rounds, and they were upset about it. To put an end to some groundless rumors, they agreed to make a public announcement.

As for the kind of married life he wants to have, Song Joong Ki replied he aspires to have the same lifestyle as Cha Tae Hyun. Song Joong Ki expressed his respect for the actor adding that Tae Hyun is a family man.

