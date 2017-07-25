Vicki Gunvalson Dishes On Filming ‘RHOC’ Without Heather, Disses Co-Star For Hoping Aboard Tamra’s Bandwagon

Vicki Gunvalson and the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County said goodbye to Heather Dubrow after Season 11 and during a new interview, Gunvalson spoke of filming the Bravo TV reality series without her.

Although Gunvalson and Dubrow got along when Dubrow first joined the cast during its seventh season, things between the two women became strained years later and while chatting with The Daily Dish on July 24, Gunvalson admitted that she was just fine continuing on with the series without Dubrow.

As she explained to the outlet, she didn’t appreciate Dubrow’s decision to hop aboard Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador’s bandwagon during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11. Prior to Season 11, Gunvalson continued, she and Dubrow had a great relationship and she was always supportive of Dubrow’s husband Dr. Terry Dubrow’s E! Network series Botched.

Vicki Gunvalson went on to label her former co-star a “mean girl,” and said she appreciated the distance she now has from her.

While Vicki Gunvalson hasn’t spoken to Heather Dubrow much since she left the show in January, she told the Daily Dish that she had seen her on a couple of occasions. She also said that Dubrow texted her on the morning she quit, but hasn’t communicated with her in the months since.

Vicki Gunvalson and Heather Dubrow may have ended things on a sour note but when it comes to the future, Gunvalson said she wished her former co-star well and said it was a good thing for her to take a step back from filming and focus on all of the other things she’s doing in her career and personal life.

As fans may recall, Heather Dubrow said her family was one of the main reasons behind her decision to leave The Real Housewives of Orange County and also noted that she had been dealt with opportunities she wished to explore.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge,Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

