Players In ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Can Explore The Entire Map As Senu The Eagle, Even Attack Enemies

When Assassin’s Creed Origins releases later this year, players will find that Ubisoft developers are working to add to the familiar formula of the franchise with new RPG elements. New and returning features like a leveling mechanic, skill points, and a loot system are included in the upcoming the title. Alongside these features, players can expect their very own pet eagle as well.

The addition of Senu the eagle is another way Ubisoft is reinventing the franchise with something different yet familiar. In previous Assassin’s Creed games, players made use of the Eagle Vision ability. Eagle Vision offers players a state of hyper-awareness that allows them to identify key features and individuals in their immediate vicinity.

However, in Assassin’s Creed Origins, players learn about how the brotherhood started. Bayek does not use the traditional Eagle Vision ability. Instead, players learn why the assassins have that ability at all through use of Senu. The eagle is an improved scouting tool that players can control. By flying through areas, players can uncover new locations or even mark important enemies.

Apparently, players will also be able to scout out entire regions with Senu regardless of range. While answering questions on Twitter earlier this month, Assassin’s Creed Origins game director Ashraf Ismail revealed that there is no distance limit on Senu. Bayek and Senu are not forced to stay close together. Theoretically, players could travel throughout the entire map as Senu with no tether keeping her close.

Senu is not just a tool for useful reconnaissance either. She can also be used to attack or distract enemies. While detailing the eagle further, Ismail confirmed that the eagle companion can harass targets or distract them giving Senu useful combat maneuvers as well.

While Senu is always available to Bayek in Assassin’s Creed Origins, players will also be able to tame other Egyptian animals. As reported by the Inquisitr, the director of the game also pointed out that other animals can be tamed through a specific skill in the game.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is launching October 27 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It will be the first game to release in the series since Assassin’s Creed Syndicate released in 2015.

