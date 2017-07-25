‘The 100’ Season 5 Spoilers: Will Clarke Kill All The ‘Monsters’? Bellamy To Be The Reasonable One?

The 100 Season 5 will not premiere until 2018. However, an interesting sizzle reel was revealed at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con. Additionally, the cast and crew spoke about what fans can expect. Will viewers actually see Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor) kill all the “monsters?” Could Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley) be the reasonable one this season?

Possible spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want clues on what could happen on the post-apocalyptic TV show.

In the sizzle reel, Madi is telling a story, the same tale that Clarke has recited over the years. The Sky Crew were the “bad children” and the Grounders were called “monsters.” Madi asked what would happen if the monsters came back. To this, Clarke replied that she would kill them all.

According to IGN, executive producer Jason Rothenberg compared Clarke’s parenting style to Sarah Connor from Terminator 2. Like Sarah had to prepare John Connor for what was coming, Clarke is getting Madi ready for battle. This explains why Clarke had weapons with her when the prison ship started to descend from the sky in the Season 4 finale.

With the prison ship arriving, Clarke views them as unwelcome strangers. Rothenberg hinted that Clarke would protect Madi and the Sky Crew. In fact, she will protect them “at all costs.” Could Clarke become a killer and deal harshly with the new arrivals?

As for Bellamy in The 100, Season 5 might have him be the reasonable one this time. He has a different idea in mind when it comes to the guests from the prison ship. He will try to reason with Clarke and explain to her the similarities between the prison ship passengers and themselves when they first arrived on Earth.

What is interesting about the new characters is that they are from before the first apocalypse, 100 years ago. They were frozen and have just woken up from their deep sleep. They will have no clue about Praimfaya, the Grounders, or anything else that has happened during the past century. Earth will be much different and will certainly require a huge adjustment. An even bigger adjustment will be how the Grounders and the various clans deal with things. It certainly won’t be anything like what the visitors remember from their last time on Earth.

What do you think will happen with Bellamy, Clarke, and the prison ship in The 100 Season 5?

