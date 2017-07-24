Milo Ventimiglia Submits ‘This Is Us’ Finale Episode For Emmy Consideration

Milo Ventimiglia is hoping his most flashback-filled This Is Us episode will earn him an Emmy Award in the present day. The This Is Us star has entered the Season 1 finale episode, “Moonshadow,” as his Emmy submission for the coveted Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Actor category, according to Gold Derby. The episode first aired back in March and was the 18th and final episode of the NBC drama’s freshman season, ending things on a sad note as Jack and Rebecca Pearson (Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore) decided to give their marriage “some air.”

“Moonshadow” featured Ventimiglia’s character in various eras, from his twenties in the early 1970s to his mid-fifties in the late 1990s. Viewers saw a surprisingly dark side of Milo’s Jack as he won the jackpot in a seedy poker game and then got robbed by thugs, then decades later in a drunken rage as he punched his wife’s wannabe suitor. After an extended argument scene with Moore—a scene that will surely get Emmy voters’ attention— the final moments of the episode had the Pearson patriarch promising his wife that there love story is “just getting started,” before he walked out the door to bunk with his now-single pal, Miguel.

While the awards show powers-that-be will use the content of the one-hour episode to determine Ventimiglia’s Emmy worthiness, the actor reminds us that we’ve really only known Jack Pearson for a short period of time.

“We’ve only known these characters for 18 hours,” Ventimiglia told Us Weekly of the This Is Us family.

“We haven’t known them for very long. We’ve seen Jack and Rebecca in several decades of existence but beyond that, there is still so much to learn about this entire family and its extensions.”

Ventimiglia credits the This Is Us writers making his job easy. The actor said the role requires virtually no preparation and that his job is really as easy as just learning the lines.

“The words kind of speak for themselves,” Milo said.

Milo Ventimiglia is a first-time Emmy nominee and his competition will be stiff. In fact, Milo is up against his TV son, Sterling K, Brown in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, as well as Anthony Hopkins (Westworld), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), and Kevin Spacey (House of Cards).

Take a look at Milo Ventimiglia in the “Moonshadow” episode below.

This Is Us season 2 premieres Tuesday, September 26 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

