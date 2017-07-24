‘Warframe’ On PlayStation 4, Xbox One Expands With Harrow Frame, Dual-Wielding

By sacrificing shields and energy, players can buff their allies while controlling the new Harrow frame in Warframe. The Chains of Harrow update is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One adding the new character, the lore-rich quest, and many other improvements to the free-to-play title. Players will find a remastered Earth environment and the ability to dual-wield as part of the latest update.

Harrow can be unlocked quickly with Platinum or by completing the new Chains of Harrow quest. Playing the quest unlocks the frame’s blueprint while the component blueprints can be found throughout the game. Specifically, players will need to complete Defection missions, Grineer Fortress Spy missions, and Void Fissure missions to obtain what is needed to craft the warframe according to the PlayStation 4 patch notes on the Warframe forums.

Of course, the new character has four abilities and a passive that gives Harrow double the overshield cap. The four abilities available to the frame include Condemn, Penance, Thurible, and Covenant. Condemn allows players to chain enemies to the ground while Penance lets the player sacrifice shields to improve allies’ combat abilities. Penance makes fire rate and reloads better while damage done during the buff is converted into health.

Thurible lets Harrow channel energy into the censer and subsequent kills will grant energy to allies. Headshots will provide even more energy to players after this ability is used. Finally, Covenant can absorb damage converting it into a critical hit chance bonus for Warframe players.

Alongside Harrow, new weapons and new mods are also part of the update. The full list of which can be found on the Xbox One patch notes. The update on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One also includes the redesign to Earth, the new Chem Strike Nox enemy, and the ability to dual-wield. Players can now use both a thrown melee weapon and a single-handed secondary weapon at the same time.

With Chains of Harrow out now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Warframe is unified across all platforms for the time being. As the Inquisitr reported, the Plains of Eidolon update is coming this year to PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The upcoming patch will add an open world option to Warframe with a new faction, weapon crafting, and more.

