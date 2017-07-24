Will The ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 8 Include Kris Jenner?

Kris Jenner has been linked to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills casting rumors for years and days ago, Kyle Richards added to the speculation on Instagram.

While Jenner’s addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as anything more than a guest star appears to be a bit far-fetched, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted hanging out with Richards in Paris amid filming on Season 8.

“BFFs for decades @kylerichards18 so makes sense that we are hangin in the South of France…just missin @fayeresnick… #Tetou #starving #yummy,” Richards wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of the two of them, hinting that Jenner could make a guest appearance during an upcoming episode.

Kris Jenner and Kyle Richards have been friends for years and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and mother of four is known to attend Jenner’s annual Christmas party in Calabasas, California.

In April of last year, rumors swirled in regard to Kris Jenner allegedly being brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills by former cast member David Foster. However, a short time after the reports surfaced, Gossip Cop shot down the idea, claiming that Jenner, a mother of six, simply had no time to dedicate to filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kyle Richards confirmed filming had begun on the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills weeks ago with a photo of herself and Lisa Vanderpump on Instagram. A short time later, the Season 8 cast of the hit series was teased on Twitter by Camille Grammer who posted a photo of herself, Adrienne Maloof, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, and Lisa Rinna.

The only person who was noticeably absent from the shot was Eileen Davidson, who has since confirmed that she will not be appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8.

To see more of Kyle Richards and the rest of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, tune into the upcoming eighth season of the show, which is expected to premiere sometime later this year on Bravo TV.

