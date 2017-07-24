Justine Damond Shot By ‘Affirmative Action’ Cop, Michele Bachmann Claims

The Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Justine Damond was hired for affirmative action reasons.

That is the contention of former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, who assailed politicians in her state for abiding by political correctness.

The outspoken and often controversial Bachmann, a tax lawyer, represented Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District in the Twin Cities area from 2007 to 2015. The Tea Party favorite ran for president in 2012 in the GOP field, dropping out after a sixth place finish in the Iowa Caucus.

As widely reported, Officer Mohamed Noor, 31, was in the passenger seat of a patrol car when he fatally shot Damond through the driver’s side window of the vehicle, firing past his partner.

Yoga and meditation instructor Damond, 40, who had moved to America from Sydney, Australia, and was getting married to a Minneapolis man next month, tragically died at the scene. In advance of the nuptials, Justine had taken the last name of fiance Don Damond.

She had called 911 on the night of July 15 to report a possible sexual assault in an alley behind her home. She was shot in the abdomen.

The responding officers apparently had not activated their body cams or the dashcam when they arrived at the location and Damond approached the cruiser.

A cop for two years, Noor has declined to give a statement thus far to internal affairs investigators, which is voluntary under police department policy. He is currently on administrative leave, which is generally standard in any police shooting. “In declining to speak he of course is asserting a constitutional right, and he is entitled to a presumption of innocence when he is charged with killing Damond, as he will be,” PJ Media explained.

“He is one of just nine Somali-Americans on the 840-officer police force,” the New York Daily News indicated. Noor had come to America as a youngster. Minneapolis has a large Somali immigrant community.

There are reports that the officer may have been startled by a loud noise. In the meantime, Australia’s prime minister has also demanded answers.

In remarks delivered at a Republican gubernatorial forum, Michele Bachmann commented on the incident, the Star Tribune reported.

“[Bachmann] also mentioned Justine Damond, the woman who was shot and killed late Saturday by Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor. She called Noor an ‘affirmative-action hire by the hijab-wearing mayor of Minneapolis, Betsy Hodges,’ and insinuated that Noor may have shot Damond for ‘cultural’ reasons. ‘In Minnesota, we have been marinated in political correctness so long we dare not even allow ourselves to think about cultural questions,’ she continued.”

Police Chief Janee Harteau, who was on vacation at the time of the Damond shooting, resigned last Friday at the request of Mayor Hodges, a Democrat. Hodges’ press conference announcing the change in police leadership was disrupted by protesters who demanded that the mayor also step down, along with an end to business as usual on the police force.

The Powerline blog, which closely follows Minnesota politics, also raised potential questions about the officer’s qualifications.

“…[A] question that I am sure the mainstream media will not ask, and the Minneapolis political class will suppress if asked in any case, is whether officer Noor was qualified to be a police officer as part of an affirmative action push to get a Somali officer on the force. It would be interesting to see his test scores and training evaluations from whatever police academy he went through. Is there evidence of political pressure to qualify Noor for active duty? Normally I wait for more facts to emerge before engaging in speculation on stories like this, except that this is one question that, as I say, is certain to be suppressed.”

According to CBS Minnesota, prior to the Justine Damond shooting, Noor was the subject of three complaints, two of which are still open.

Fox News reported today that the officer was fast-tracked onto the Minneapolis PD through “an accelerated police cadet program that required only seven months of training, a nontraditional route that aims to help those who have a college degree enter law enforcement.”

At the same forum, Michele Bachmann characterized President Trump and Vice President Pence as normal, everyday folks, adding that one of them just happens to be a multimillionaire (although Trump is actually a billionaire).

