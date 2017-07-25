Teen Who Livestreamed Sister’s Death On Instagram Arrested In California

Last Friday around 6:45 p.m., a terrible accident happened 120 miles southeast of San Francisco, California. The single-vehicle motor vehicle crash involved a white Buick Century and three teenagers. The passengers were minors, and the driver was an 18-year-old who posted selfies and livestreamed on Instagram as she drove. Gabbing, rapping, and gesturing to her Instagram audience, the 18-year-old driver seemed oblivious to the impending tragedy. When the accident occurred, the apparently uninjured driver did the unthinkable. Instead of helping her wounded passengers, the teen livestreamed the death of her sister.

It has not been revealed why the three youngsters were on Henry Miller road on Friday. What is known is that driver Obdulia Sanchez was of legal age, and her passengers were her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline, and an unidentified underage female friend. As events unfolded in horrifying real-time, Obdulia continued to livestream on Instagram. Portions of her narration appeared in the UK Daily Mail.

“Jacqueline, please wake up. I f****** killed my sister, Okay? I know I’m going to jail for life. I love my sister. This is the last thing I thought was going to happen to us. I killed my sister, but I don’t care. I killed my sister. I know I’m going to prison, but I don’t care. I’m sorry baby. I’m a hold it down.”

According to Sgt. Ryan Swafford of the California Highway Patrol, Stockton resident Obdulia Sanchez veered off Henry Miller Road near Highway 165 in Los Banos before she over-corrected and swerved across both traffic lanes, crashing through a wire fence and flipping the car she was driving while livestreaming from her phone. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told the Merced Sun-Star that the younger Sanchez was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected through the rear window of the Buick as it rolled into a field Friday night. Jacqueline Sanchez died at the scene. She would have turned 15 on Sunday.

That Obdulia Sanchez was using a handheld device and livestreaming on Instagram while driving may not be easily disputed. Sanchez sent selfies while documenting the entire ghastly event, including gory images of her dying sister. She was arrested Monday and is being held in the Merced County Jail on charges of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while under the influence.

Due to its graphic nature, video of the livestreamed crash and subsequent Instagram death of Jacqueline Sanchez has been pulled from most social media sites.

