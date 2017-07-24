Briana Culberson Joining ‘RHOC’? If Her Mom Vicki Has Her Way She Is

Vicki Gunvalson is the only remaining cast member from Season 1 of the Real Housewives of Orange County, and now she wants her daughter, Briana Culberson, holding an orange as well. Culberson has had a few cameos on the show in the past, and the OG of the OC is hoping her appearances become a little more permanent next season. Will Culberson become a full-time RHOC cast member?

Gunvalson told ET Online that her daughter deserves a part on the reality show. It isn’t clear where producers stand on bringing Culberson on board, but she would be the first daughter of a cast member to go full-time if they did.

“It’s probably time,” Gunvalson shared. “You know, the viewers are ready for her. She’s such a great girl. She’s no bulls**t.”

As far as how Culberson stacks up to the rest of the ladies on RHOC, Gunvalson believes she can bring plenty of drama. After all, Briana Culberson isn’t one to back down from a fight and already has plenty of experience in front of the cameras.

Until we know more, People reports that Gunvalson also opened up about Culberson’s health issues. Gunvalson’s daughter was diagnosed with the chronic autoimmune disease, lupus, but has been improving over the past few months.

“She’s better,” Gunvalson explained. “I don’t know if you’re ever going to get better with lupus. She still struggles a lot. Finding the correct doctor, and rheumatologist, and treatment plan has been a challenge for her.”

Gunvalson admitted that Culberson is not back to her old self just yet. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy to deal with some of the symptoms of the disease. While Culberson is fighting like a champ, Gunvalson still can’t believe her daughter has lupus and hasn’t forgiven the doctors in Oklahoma who botched her surgery.

Gunvalson first revealed Culberson’s health problems at the end of Season 11. The symptoms of the disease vary from person to person, but Culberson deals with constant fatigue and joint pain. If Culberson does join the RHOC as a full-time cast member, she’ll definitely need to improve her health so that she can withstand the busy filming schedule and stress from all the drama.

Producers have not commented about bringing Culberson on full-time. Her health issues, however, will be documented as Season 12 continues.

Fans can watch Gunvalson and her daughter in action when new episodes of the Real Housewives of Orange County air Monday nights on Bravo.

