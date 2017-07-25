‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Collapses, Cane Get Bad News, & Nick Rages At Hilary

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are on the way for the Newman family on Tuesday, July, 25. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) collapses in the elevator. Cane (Daniel Goddard) begs Lily (Christel Khalil) to forgive him and support his decision to join the Jabot team. The Newmans deal with a shocker and wonder if Victor (Eric Braeden) is behind the whole scandal. It looks like a great episode ahead on Young and the Restless.

Victoria and Cane meet in the Jabot elevator. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria assumes he met with Jack (Peter Bergman) for a job. Cane informs her that he no longer works for Brass & Sassy so he can talk to anyone he wishes. Of course, Victoria doesn’t like the thought of Cane working with Jack, and vows to put a stop to it.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Victoria talks about Cane with Billy (Jason Thompson), and he suggested she have a chat with Jack to see if he plans to hire Cane. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate she heads over to Jabot to give Jack a piece of her mind. Victoria tells Jack that he should think twice about hiring Cane, implying that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) wouldn’t like it if he crossed her daughter.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane returns home and advises Lily of Jack’s potential job offer. Lily isn’t sure it’s a good idea and could cause conflict with Victoria and Billy. Cane doesn’t care what Billy and Victoria think about his partnership with Jack and thinks it could lead to big things for him. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Lily will support Cane even if it causes friction with Brash & Sassy.

Before Cane has time to get too excited about his possible job, Jack calls him to say he changed his mind. The Young and the Restless spoilers state Jack will suggest hiring him could have personal consequences for him. Victoria leaves his office smiling, knowing that she blocked Cane from joining Jabot. The Young and the Restless reveal that once Victoria gets in the elevator, she collapses.

SheKnows Soaps reported that Nick arrives at GC Buzz to give Hilary a piece of his mind. He will threaten a lawsuit, but she will advise him she had Victor’s permission to air the footage. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that, at first, Nick didn’t believe her, but Hilary explained after the show Victor texted her a thumbs up emoji.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nick doesn’t place all the blame on Victor for the aired footage – Hilary still shares some blame. Devon arrives just in time to defend Hilary and whisks Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to a concert.

Young and the Restless fans, what is wrong with Victoria? Will her medical emergency bring the Newman family together?

Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]