‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Roman Suspects Eric Still Has Feelings For Nicole, Is He Right?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead tease that Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) will have a suspicion about Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). After having a conversation with his son, and observing some things, Roman believes that Eric might still have romantic feelings for Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Is he right about his suspicions?

According to She Knows, Days Of Our Lives spoilers for August 1 reveal that Roman Brady will wonder if Eric still has feelings for Nicole. As fans know, the ice in Nicole’s heart seems to be melting as each week passes. “Ericole” fans are wondering if the two will get back together. However, there are other viewers who prefer her with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), or with nobody at all.

If Eric and Nicole do rekindle their romance, it will be short-lived. Arianne Zucker has already left DOOL, even though she will be still be seen in new episodes until around Thanksgiving. There is no news of Greg Vaughan or Eric Martsolf leaving Days Of Our Lives. So, Nicole will probably say farewell to Salem with just her daughter, Holly.

Fans have been posting about how Eric feels on soap opera forums and in Facebook groups. Many don’t believe that he is in love with Nicole. Those viewers think that he just feels bad about killing Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian). Due to his guilt, he wants to do his best to make amends and lessen the pain for Nicole. However, there are others who think “Ericole” reconciling could actually happen. However, with new head writer Ron Carlivati, anything can happen.

What is apparent on Days Of Our Lives is that Nicole reading Eric’s letters will make her soften up a bit. She was so angry with him, but after reading his heartfelt words, she will realize his remorse is genuine.

What do you think is going to happen on Days Of Our Lives? Will Eric and Nicole get back together? Or will the two simply be friends until the new mother leaves Salem?

