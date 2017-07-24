Angelina Jolie Faces Baby Reports Amid Shiloh Jolie Pitt Gender Change Rumors And Child Custody Allegations

Angelina Jolie has been faced with tons of strange rumors in recent weeks, the oddest of which claims that her oldest biological daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, wants to become a boy.

Although Angelina Jolie has chosen to ignore the shocking rumors about her child, who is known to wear boy clothing and a sport a very short haircut, that hasn’t stopped the speculation, and as Shiloh continues to be targeted, Jolie is facing new rumors of family expansion and custody tension with Brad Pitt.

On July 24, The Silver Times shared a recent report from OK! Magazine which suggested Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was stuck in between her parents, who parted ways with one another last September after just over two years of marriage.

The same report also noted an outlandish rumor which suggested Angelina Jolie would soon welcome her seventh child but made it clear that the report was likely false since Jolie obviously has her hands quite full raising her six kids, 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, as a single parent.

As for the reports regarding custody tension, Gossip Cop recently told readers that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt weren’t at odds due to Pitt’s supposed custody demands of the actress. Although Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wasn’t mentioned, a source told Life & Style magazine that Pitt was hoping to raise his children as their primary custodian.

According to the Life & Style magazine report, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were recently involved in an alleged confrontation regarding Pitt’s supposed desire to raise their kids alone. The outlet also suggested that Angelina Jolie was demanding that her estranged husband stay sober and felt he was “clueless” and delusional to think that he could care for their children alone.

In other Angelina Jolie news, the actress was recently mentioned as one of several celebrities who has allegedly managed to come with their struggles with addiction. On July 24, a report noted that Jolie had allegedly struggled with anxiety and depression years ago. The outlet also mentioned Angelina Jolie’s rumored affair with Brad Pitt, which was believed to have taken place as they filmed Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

