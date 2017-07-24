Heather Dubrow Not Addressing Drama About Ditching Her Former Bravo Co-Stars

Heather Dubrow announced earlier this year that she would be exiting The Real Housewives of Orange County and leaving behind the wildly successful show. Heather had been on the show for several years, but it had become too dramatic for her. Last year, she walked out of a restaurant in tears after having dinner with new housewife Kelly Dodd. While the show had been a great platform for her to start a business and build her massive home, Heather had no interest in filming the show with a woman who was very dramatic and rude.

Dubrow revealed that she wanted to leave The Real Housewives of Orange County because she wanted to focus on her career, the available opportunities, and her family. While Dubrow released her statement and has said nothing else about leaving the show behind, her co-stars have revealed that they are no longer in contact with her. None of them have been invited to her huge house, and they feel a bit betrayed by her decision to cut off everyone. According to her Twitter account, Heather Dubrow is busy with her skincare line, her podcast, and even marketing her book.

It sounds like Heather Dubrow doesn’t really care about the rumors that she’s ignoring her former co-stars. On Twitter, she appears to be keeping busy with her podcast and various projects. When she announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather revealed she wanted to explore other career options. One can imagine she got plenty of offers when she was filming the show.

After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather Dubrow’s husband, Terry, revealed that his wife had changed. She wasn’t suffering from stress as much and had become a different person. Plus, one can imagine she enjoys a drama-free lifestyle. This could be why she hasn’t invited her former co-stars to her mansion.

