Woman’s Eyebrows Hijack Trump’s Press Conference About Healthcare: Trump Talks Obamacare, Twitter Talks Brows

This could be a time when eyebrow wigs are needed, as reported by the Inquisitr. President Donald Trump may have been speaking about repealing and replacing Obamacare, but Twitter could only focus on one woman’s eyebrows standing behind Mr. Trump at his press conference on Monday, July 24. As seen in the below videos and photos, the woman was relentlessly roasted for her oddly-shaped eyebrows, which drew the attention of the viewing public. President Trump introduced some of the families standing behind him and told the public about some of the heartbreaking issues they have had to endure with health care plans that Mr. Trump claims failed their children and negatively affected their lives.

Twitter, though, had their own theories about the woman’s eyebrows and began asking questions on social media about what was up with the woman’s brows. As seen in plenty of photos such as those below, Twitter users simply and mainly had one question about the eyebrows: What is up with that lady’s eyebrows? Beyond the noteworthy eyebrows, folks are also commenting about how much her husband looks like Paul Ryan.

But the eyebrow memes have already begun, with social media users noting what a poor job was done with the drawn-on brows.

Questions and jokes about eyebrows being a pre-existing condition have also started, along with recommendations about creating better brows. The endless commentary about the woman’s eyebrows has caused the “eyebrows” topic on Twitter to be consistently refreshed with new tweets and quips about the woman’s brows.

With both men and women noticing the odd shape of the woman’s eyebrows, the woman is receiving plenty of likely unwanted attention for her brows. However, with Twitter being what it is, folks are joking that they will never forget the woman’s eyebrows, and are already comparing her to a scene from Seinfeld.

No doubt, after the woman realizes she has gone viral due to the odd shape of her eyebrows, she will seek help on creating more realistic and less noticeable eyebrows. Hundreds, if not thousands, of tutorials on YouTube help women and men create realistic eyebrows for those who want to increase thin eyebrows or those lost to other medical conditions, such as cancer.

"For the past 17 years Obamacare has wreaked havoc upon my ability to recreate eyebrows." pic.twitter.com/5I3xiFmltL — Chris Moore (@AwesomeMoore) July 24, 2017

Another main question being asked about the woman with the prominent eyebrows is: Why didn’t anyone tell the woman her eyebrows weren’t “on fleek” before getting in front of a camera?

When you realize that your eyebrows are a victim of Obamacare. pic.twitter.com/k8DCZq17ot — Bad Guy Zero (@BadGuyZero) July 24, 2017

And the jokes about the woman’s eyebrows continue.

[Featured Image by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images]