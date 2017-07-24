When Samoa Joe won the WWE Extreme Rules elimination match to earn the right to fight Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire, it was seen as a shock to many fans. The WWE Universal Championship match was looked at as a one-off, and many thought that Brock would just plow through Joe on his way to SummerSlam. However, something interesting happened on the way to Great Balls of Fire.

Brock Lesnar admitted that he loved working with Samoa Joe and wanted to extend their rivalry. Then, at WWE Great Balls of Fire, Samoa Joe was the aggressor and really beat up Brock Lesnar through the entire match until an F5 out of nowhere won it for Lesnar.

According to Samoa Joe in a recent interview on 102.5 The Bone’s Drew Garabo Live, wrestling Brock Lesnar was not like many other wrestlers he has faced since coming to the WWE. He said that Lesnar didn’t like to prepare and he had no problem with that, which is likely why Brock has enjoyed working with the Samoan Submission Machine.

“Brock’s not a preplanned dude at all, man, so you’ve just got to go out there and do it. For some people it trips them out, but for me, I’m like, ‘if we’re going to scrap, we’re going to scrap.”

Samoa Joe also credited one person with helping him learn how to prepare for a match with Brock Lesnar. When he was in TNA Impact Wrestling, Joe had legendary battles with Kurt Angle. Joe referred to Angle as a “crazy man” who is just a smaller version of Brock Lesnar.

“If Kurt Angle’s leg fell off, he’d hop twice as fast to make up for the loss of mobility, man. There’s no quit in him. It was kind of a nice primer to get ready for Brock.”

That is one of the reasons many fans have gravitated to Samoa Joe when it comes to Brock Lesnar’s recent WWE opponents. Roman Reigns has been a huge part of the main event scene, but he still has a lot of detractors who don’t feel he deserves his position. When it comes to Samoa Joe, he took his opportunity for one match and did so much that he might end up getting another WWE title shot in August.

Last week on WWE Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns battled Samoa Joe for the right to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Braun Strowman interfered in the match, and Sportskeeda reported that now it looks like the SummerSlam main event will be a Fatal 4-Way between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman.

This would be a way to get the WWE Universal Championship off of Brock Lesnar and onto a full-time Monday Night Raw superstar to help possibly increase the falling ratings. 411mania reported that this past Monday’s edition of Raw saw a three-month high with the Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe match as the main event.

