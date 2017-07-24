‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Plans Confessing To Deimos’ Murder, Will Real Killer Be Found Before Then?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will plan to confess to murdering Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). However, will the person that really killed the soap opera villain be found before Chad makes a huge mistake?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up in the next few weeks on the long-running series.

According to She Knows, Chad DiMera will still be waiting for Abigail (Marci Miller) to recover from her injuries during the first week of August. While waiting, he has a conversation with Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). The love-confused character will inform his brother that he plans on confessing to killing Deimos Kiriakis once Abby pulls through.

Right now on Days Of Our Lives, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) are in Greece. They are interrogating Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) about Deimos’ death. However, they aren’t getting very far. Xander keeps telling them riddles and giving hints that Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) might have been involved without actually saying so.

John and Paul were about to give up, but Xander wants to make some sort of deal. He is stuck in a Greek jail and will say pretty much anything to improve his situation. However, how could he be sitting behind bars in Greece, but manage to get to Salem and murder Deimos at the same time? Is Victor somehow involved in all of this?

Interestingly enough, on today’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Victor considered confessing to Deimos’ murder. He is willing to do whatever is necessary to free Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). However, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) told him it was a bad idea. Brady assured his grandfather that they would find the real killer.

Life is better when you're laughing. #DAYS ????: @_marcimiller_ A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jun 22, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Now, the question is, can the real killer be found before Chad confesses? Will Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) be able to remotely remove the incriminating photo from Dario Hernandez’s (Jordi Vilasuso) phone before it is too late?

They're dancing their way into the weekend! ????#DAYS ???? @deidrehall_official A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Apr 27, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

What do you think is going to happen with Chad DiMera on Days Of Our Lives? Who really killed Deimos Kiriakis?

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]