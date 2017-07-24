‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Headed For A Relapse? Inside Her ‘Chaotic’ Life

Kathryn Dennis may have ended her custody war with Thomas Ravenel, but that doesn’t mean she’s in the clear just yet. While Dennis has been spending more time with the little ones, she must stay sober if she wants to maintain custody rights. Will Dennis stay clean or will raising the kids prove too chaotic for the Southern Charm star?

According to Radar Online, Dennis shared some photos of her first weekend with her children, Kensie and St. Julien, on social media. The reality star is free to visit her kids every other weekend while she maintains a drug-free life. Although spending time with the kids is great, Dennis admitted that things are getting a little chaotic.

“It’s amazing — my greatest source of [perfect] chaos are simultaneously my greatest source of peace [sic],” she wrote alongside one pic.

Dennis went to rehab last summer shortly after the reunion for Southern Charm. Per her custody agreement with Ravenel, Dennis must stay sober to keep her visitation rights. If she relapses, she runs the risk of losing the kids for a long time. Unfortunately, Dennis relapsed this season on Southern Charm when she drank an alcoholic beverage, though she claims it was fine because her problem was with marijuana.

It's amazing — my greatest source of [perfect] chaos are similtaneously my greatest source of peace ????‍????‍???????????? A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

While we wait to see if Dennis remains sober, Enstarz reports that she recently opened up about her custody battle with Ravenel and admitted that it has been the hardest experience of her life. Ravenel and Dennis were locked in a custody war all season long, and Dennis was only allowed limited visits with the kids.

“There are so many days when I just see a toy or something randomly misplaced and break down in tears,” she explained.

Although Dennis has faced a lot of struggles, she claims that she learned how to cope with personal problems while in rehab. She is also looking forward to the day when she isn’t restricted to limited visits and her life goes back to normal. Until then, Dennis is determined to make the most out of the time she gets to spend with the little ones.

“It’s difficult because I get such little time with them, so it’s just about enjoying that time and enjoying family,” she stated.

Dennis has not commented on the latest rumors surrounding her sobriety.

What's gone with the wind, is still in the air..???? Tonight at 8–Part II of the #SouthernCharm Season IV Reunion will be at your service! A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

We can only hope that Dennis follows through with her sobriety and doesn’t relapse. Season 4 of Southern Charm just wrapped up its two-part reunion, and the show has not been picked up for Season 5 at this time.

