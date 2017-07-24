’90 Day Fiance’ News: Alexei Brovarnik Finds Out How Hard It Is To Bring His Family To The United States

Last night on a new episode of 90 Day Fiance, Alexei Brovarnik’s mom came to the United States to spend time with her son and daughter-in-law. Loren loved spending time with her because she has never had the chance to do this without other people around. They decided to go to an immigration lawyer and learned about trying to move to the United States, as well as learning some things about Alexei’s brother.

However, things didn’t go as well as they had hoped. Alexei’s mom was excited when the lawyer spoke Russian, but he explained things to her, and this isn’t going to be an easy task. Once Alexei has his citizenship, it will be pretty easy for him to invite his parents to the U.S. and make it so they can live here. This process might only take about six months, which is great news, but then they found out something that wasn’t nearly as easy.

Alexei Brovarnik wanted to bring over his brother as well. He isn’t married and doesn’t have children. As of right now, his brother is still living with their parents. When it comes to the process of bringing him to the U.S., it won’t be easy. There is a huge waiting list, and they said it could take about 13 years before Alexei’s brother could live in the United States. Alex asked his mom if they would consider coming without him, and she said that they wouldn’t do that. However, if he had his own family, it might be easier.

The Inquisitr shared recently that Alexei and Loren are still together and doing well. They have been posting on social media a lot lately. It doesn’t look like Alex is going anywhere, but his family may not move to the United States as he had planned.

[Featured Image by Loren Brovarnik/Instagram]