Farrah Abraham Wants To Be An Example For Her Co-Stars

Farrah Abraham hopes the cast of Teen Mom OG, including her longtime nemesis Amber Portwood, can learn from her success.

After feuding with her co-stars throughout the past several seasons of Teen Mom OG, Farrah Abraham is staying positive and focused on her own life and hopes that the other ladies of the show, including Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout, will follow her lead.

“I’m just going to stick to my own standards and I’m not going to dumb down to mediocracy,” Farrah Abraham explained to Us Weekly magazine on July 24 when asked about her ongoing feuds with her co-stars.

Farrah Abraham went on to reveal that a lot of the women on her show have become mediocre and said that she feels bad for them and hopes they will soon take note of the example she is setting.

Although Farrah Abraham attempted to be friends with Portwood, Lowell, and Bookout, she ultimately ended the relationships after seeing that they continued to bash her and tear one another down. That said, she told Us Weekly magazine that she wishes them well before pointing out their desires to “just get married and divorced and pop out babies.”

Farrah Abraham added that she’s not about the drugs and drinking but didn’t reveal who and what she was referring to.

As fans may recall, Farrah Abraham put a spotlight on Maci Bookout’s drinking earlier this year after Bookout chose to expose Ryan Edwards’ alleged drug addiction on camera during the second half of Teen Mom OG Season 6B.

At the time, as she celebrated her birthday in New York City, Farrah Abraham asked who Bookout thought she was to speak of Edwards’ issues when she is “like an alcoholic.”

Farrah Abraham has been making headlines since the sixth season of Teen Mom OG concluded weeks ago due to her ongoing drama with ex-boyfriend Simon Saran. Although the couple called it quits during filming, they continued to spend time together for several weeks before coming to blows on Twitter earlier this month as Abraham filmed a new MTV dating show in a series of other countries, including Spain and Australia.

So far, Farrah Abraham’s Teen Mom OG co-stars don’t appear to have commented on her latest interview.

