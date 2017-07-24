‘Total Bellas’ Season 2 Premiere Date Announced, ‘Total Divas’ Season 7 Cast Revealed

Some exciting news out of WWE came Monday when the premiere date for season 2 of Total Bellas was announced and the cast of Total Divas season 7 was revealed.

E! News and WWE have confirmed that everyone’s favorite twins will be back on the small screen for the second season of their hit reality show on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m.

The new season will feature eight hour-long episodes that follow Brie and Nikki Bella through some truly emotional and live-changing moments that occurred over the past several months. The cameras were there for Nikki’s big return to the wrestling ring following neck surgery, her surprise proposal from John Cena and of course, Brie preparing for the arrival of her and Daniel Bryan’s daughter, Birdie.

In the newly released promo, Nikki can be heard saying “It’s all about being a superstar.” Brie meanwhile declares, “It’s all about being a mom.” They each will be tested to prove that even though their lives are going in different directions now, their bond can never be broken.

The ladies serve as executive producers of the show and while viewers are obviously eager to see their personal journeys since last season, their men will get some serious camera time as well as. Yes, the series will also keep up with Bryan and Cena’s careers with and beyond WWE.

When is #TotalBellas returning? Who is joining the #TotalDivas Season 7 cast? Here's EVERYTHING you need to know: https://t.co/TiJYt0lObV — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2017

You can check out the sneak peek below.

A new baby and a new fiancé! The Bella fam is sure is growing this season! Get the whole story on #TotalBellas! pic.twitter.com/izSxRcteW7 — Total Bellas (@Total_Bellas) July 24, 2017

Fans of that other E! show featuring the Bellas got some new details about that upcoming season. Unlike Total Bellas, a premiere date for Total Divas has not yet been released but we do know who will be returning to and joining the cast. In addition to the twins, the season 7 cast will include Natalya (Nattie), Naomi (Trinity), Lana and Maryse. The newcomers this season will be WWE superstars Carmella, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss.

Noticeably missing names from the cast are Eva Marie and Renee Young. At least for Eva Marie she still has a Mattel doll in her likeness that will soon hit the market. She along with the Bellas, Nattie, Naomi, Alicia Fox, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley have their own fashion dolls coming out which feature the women in both WWE ring attire and looks for their daily lives.

The dolls won’t hit stores until September, but are available for pre-order.

[Featured image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP]