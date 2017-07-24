Coco Austin Speaks Out Against People Upset Over Her New Hairstyle

Coco Austin recently posted a picture of her new hairstyle, and she upset a lot of people with this photo. Now, the Hollywood Gossip is sharing that Coco doesn’t seem to understand what she did wrong and is speaking out against these people. When it comes to social network posts, Coco normally posts pictures of her body or of her adorable daughter. This new photo that has everyone upset is one of her hair, though.

In these pictures, Coco’s hair was in long, tight braids. She even made it sound like she made up the hairstyle, calling it the “Coco Swoop.” The issue with this hairstyle is that some people feel it is inappropriate due to her being white. Coco has been sharing that she loves the braids.

People went a bit crazy on social media and explained to Coco Austin what they felt like she had done wrong. Coco later made a video explaining that she doesn’t feel this should be a race thing, and she is very upset about people trashing her for wearing braids. She said that she names all of the styles she does herself, and that is why this one has a name. Coco wants to make sure everyone knows that she realizes braids have been around for years, but she doesn’t see the issue with her naming the ones she had in her hair.

Still enjoying my braids ..I have to admit the first 3 days the tightness killed me around the scalp but its a nice Summer look .. Thank u @therealmisssmod for spending 8 hrs on them! A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Jul 20, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

Coco Austin doesn’t understand at all why everyone is hating on her, and she really does feel like she can do anything she wants. She even said that if she wants to wear a pineapple on her head and name it, then she should be able to do it. Coco is tired of people hating on her. She doesn’t seem to understand the issue of cultural appropriation. Coco is just really upset that people are calling this a race thing, and she doesn’t understand what is going on at all.

She explained, “It has nothing to do with race. But this just goes to show you that no one reads the captions underneath pictures. Otherwise, you would understand that this is not an issue. It’s something that I do. It’s a Coco-ism, okay?”

Coco is still wearing those braids, too.

Chanel is a true definition of a best friend.. No matter what, this little munchkin is always by my side (Matching tops by @glamcitydoll) A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

What do you think of Coco Austin’s new hairstyle? Do you feel like she took things too far? Sound off in the comments section. Check out the video below to see part of what Coco Austin had to say.

Since everybody is trying to make a big deal about my braids let me tell you how I feel…. I'm trying to nip this in the bud now.. (Watch the next post for a continuation of this video) A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]