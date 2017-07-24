‘Botched’ Porn Star With Gallon Breasts: 47-Year-Old Elizabeth Starr Refuses To Remove Polypropylene Implants

Imagine walking around with a gallon of fluid in your breasts. That’s the plight of 47-year-old porn star Elizabeth Starr, who was featured on a recent episode of Botched, as seen in the below video. Elizabeth explained how her 4,000 cc breast implants (which equals one gallon in volume) came into being, when she transitioned from becoming a model to an adult film star. Elizabeth explained that she initially received breast implants that were 500 cc in volume, but saw a friend of hers at a dinner party with bigger breasts. That’s when Starr learned about polypropylene “string” breast implants, which are designed to draw fluid into the breasts.

Starr underwent the operation in 1999, and eventually had problems with fluid leaking from her breasts through a hole. Despite the problems that her O-cup size implants have caused, including a staph infection, Elizabeth said that she liked her breast size and didn’t want to remove the dangerous string implants made of polypropylene, which are designed to absorb fluids and grow once inside the body. At the time Starr learned about the breast “string” implants, Elizabeth was told they were safe and would be approved by the FDA. However, the implants would cause problems.

As noted by the Daily Mail, the staph infection in Starr’s right breast has caused fluid to leak from the hole and has caused her breasts to have a mismatched appearance and shape. Elizabeth came to the doctors of Botched to try and get her breast fixed, but the mother of two did not expect Dr. Terry Dubrow to tell her she indeed had a staph infection.

Elizabeth called the news shocking, and asked for time to figure out what to do with her breast implants. Eventually, Starr decided that Dr. Dubrow’s warnings about just how much the string implants were endangering her life weren’t enough to get them removed. Dr. Dubrow noted Elizabeth’s concern that removing her breast implants would negatively affect the way she makes a living, but Dr. Dubrow said that Starr would need to continue living in order to have a way to make a living.

On HuffingtonPost Elizabeth Starr, Living Doll Open Up On 'Trisha Goddard Show' http://t.co/DcCUysVBZS — Best Web Stuff! (@BestWebStuff) February 11, 2014

The string breast implant procedure Elizabeth once had, when she already had 38F breast implants, is now illegal. Starr also used hers as a cautionary tale against what could go wrong when choosing risky methods to get bigger breasts.

NEWS: 'Botched' patient on leaking implant: 'I had fluid coming out' | Daily Mail Onlinehttps://t.co/cJTB3eeZG7 — Save Face (@SaveFaceUK) July 24, 2017

[Featured Image by Vladimir Gjorgiev/Shutterstock]