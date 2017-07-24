‘GH’ Rumor: Bryan Craig Possibly Returning As Morgan Corinthos?

The General Hospital rumor mill is churning once again. Bryan Craig has been off the show for over a year now. Morgan Corinthos is assumed dead, though no body was found. Earlier this year, Craig won a Daytime Emmy for his portrayal of Morgan as he spiraled out of control with his mental illness. Now, there is speculation that things may be changing in more ways than what is already known.

On several occasions, Bryan Craig teased a possible return to GH. Every now and then, he will drop a photo or make a comment that gets the fans riled up. According to Soap Hub, Bryan Craig may have just dropped another huge hint. He posted a photo of him in a car filming a scene. It was filmed in the beginning of June and was eerily similar to the last scenes General Hospital fans remember him shooting. Could this mean there are flashbacks coming or perhaps, a full return in the future?

Bryan Craig left the soap to pursue dreams of mainstream acting. He wanted to be in films and prime-time television. So far, there hasn’t been much featuring him. Craig was supposed to marry former GH co-star Kelly Thiebaud (ex-Britt Westbourne) earlier this year, but the couple reportedly split sometime after he left the show. The two would share photos of their adventures on social media, and then things just seemed to stop. Neither issued a statement on their split, and fans still aren’t sure what happened between them.

???? A post shared by Bryan Craig (@bryan_craig) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

With so many changes happening on the show in the coming weeks, a Bryan Craig return isn’t the craziest rumor circulating on the web. His body was never found after the explosion, which left an out should he ever want to resume his role. There could have been a recast months ago, however, the writers didn’t want to go that route. With the awards Craig garnered as Morgan Corinthos, a return would be something positive for the show.

Thank you again A post shared by Bryan Craig (@bryan_craig) on May 2, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

The next several weeks will see the return of Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones, Steve Burton in an undisclosed role, and the exit of Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes. So many changes are taking place in August, and no one knows where GH will be at that point. Bryan Craig would be a welcome addition to the cast, especially given what has happened to Ava (Marua West) after it was found out she tampered with his medication. At this point, there is no solid indication he is considering a return, but there are plenty of fans who would like to see it happen.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]