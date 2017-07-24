‘Diana, Our Mother: Her Life And Legacy’ — Tonight, William And Harry Talk Their Mother’s Death 20 Years Later

Tonight, HBO will run a special documentary to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, and it will feature her two sons – William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry – discussing the loss of their mother. Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy will feature friends and family members honoring the late Princess Diana with stories, memories, and love, but there are also going to be those moments that some wish they could do again.

Princess Diana was a mere 36-years-old when she died in a car accident which had her children at just 15 and 12 when she passed.

The documentary will feature both Harry and William speaking openly about the death of their mother as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, and they will be the focal points of it all. U.S. Executive Producer Nick Kent said that they will not only talk about who Princess Diana was as a person but how the major influence their mother had and still has in their lives.

“This film will show Princess Diana in a way she has never been seen before, through the eyes of the two people who knew her best.”

Many of those who were interviewed for Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy have never spoken publicly about her death.

So far, there has only been a small snippet of a trailer for the documentary which shows William and Harry laughing and smiling about the memories they share of their mother. There is even a scene where they discuss all she did for them and how they tried to cope with her death immediately after it happened.

Most recently, there has been discussion of the final phone call that the boys had with their mother. As reported by the Telegraph, Princess Diana called her sons while they were busy at Balmoral, but they hurried off the phone with her to continue the things they were doing. Little did they know that it would be the final time they would ever speak to her.

The Duke said that it is something that still weighs “quite, quite heavily” on his mind and Prince Harry states he will always regret the decision to not speak with her longer.

If you’re looking to have an emotional Monday evening, the LA Times highly suggests watching Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy which airs at 10 p.m. on HBO. This may be the only time that her children will speak of her death and moving on with their lives, even though it has been two decades since her passing.

When the documentary airs tonight on HBO, many should truly consider tuning into it as it may be the only and last time that Prince Harry and William, Duke of Cambridge speak of their mother’s death. It has been 20 years since Princess Diana passed away tragically in a car crash, but her life will never be forgotten. Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy will be moving, haunting, chilling, and full of emotions that have never been made public before.

