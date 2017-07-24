Teresa Giudice Confirms Plans For A New Book Ahead Of ‘RHONJ’ Season 8

Teresa Giudice recently announced that she will soon be releasing a new book.

As she and her co-stars, including Siggy Flicker and Melissa Gorga, prepare for the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the mother of four has taken to Instagram with some very exciting news about the release of her latest project, Standing Strong.

“Excited to announce the upcoming release of my new book Standing Strong! Coming to a book store near you on October 3rd, hope you will all read & tell me your thoughts!” Teresa Giudice wrote in the caption of the book’s cover art on July 22.

Teresa Giudice didn’t reveal any details about what fans can expect to see, but in recent weeks, rumors have been swirling in regard to what she may disclose. For example, in May, Radar Online shared the name of Giudice’s new book and revealed the upcoming publication would be the reality star’s second memoir.

According to the Radar Online report, Teresa Giudice will be getting very personal in the book as she opens up about her life as a single mother to her four daughters and her husband Joe’s three-year prison sentence. As the outlet explained, Joe is reportedly facing a possible deportation due to the fact that he is not a citizen of the United States.

Teresa Giudice is also expected to address the recent passing of her mother, who died this past March.

Teresa Giudice served an 11-month prison sentence after being found guilty of charges of bank and wire fraud years ago. At the same time, her husband received a 41-month prison term for his alleged role in the crimes. Then, after serving time in Connecticut, Giudice returned home to her children and remained on house arrest for several weeks before Joe began his prison term.

While Teresa Giudice has been faced with allegations of an affair in recent months, she and Joe appear to be maintaining a united front.

Teresa Giudice and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, and Danielle Staub, are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8.

