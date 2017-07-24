Taylor Swift In Hiding: Sources Reveal The Reason She’s Been Out Of The Spotlight

Is Taylor Swift really in hiding? The popular singer has scarcely been seen out in the public eye for months now, and fans are beginning to wonder what she’s been up to. Now, sources are revealing that Taylor has reportedly been hiding out, but she apparently has a good reason for pulling back from the spotlight over the past year.

According to Life & Style magazine, Taylor Swift hasn’t really been seen in months. The singer went from a huge world tour, where she had a plethora of celebrities join her on stage nightly, to hiding out in her NYC home and staying silent on social media. Fans want to know why, and now insiders are starting to talk about the singer’s public absence.

Sources close to Swift reveal that the singer has spent the past several months out of the limelight for a number of reasons, but the biggest is due to the fact that she’s been working on her latest album. Taylor has allegedly been secretly recording her new tracks, and she may even drop a surprise album this fall with no warning. However, there are many reasons that Taylor may have just needed a break from the public.

In addition to Taylor Swift’s grueling tour schedule, the singer also went through a lot of drama during her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West last year. The feud started when Kanye released the song Famous, in which he claimed to have elevated Taylor’s fame and called her a “b***h” in his lyrics. Swift spoke out about the “misogynistic” lyrics, but West claimed to have called the singer and asked for her input. However, Taylor said she did not know he would be using the language that appeared in the song.

Kim Kardashian took the feud to a new level when she posted video evidence that Kanye had called Taylor and that she seemed fine with the lyrics. Fans got involved, and a media firestorm was created around the so-called feud.

Taylor Swift was also dealing with a bit of a nasty breakup with Calvin Harris. The two were music’s golden couple for a few months, but things went south after about 15 months of dating. Calvin later called out Taylor online when she quickly moved on with actor Tom Hiddleston. The pair didn’t last long, and now Swift is dating British actor Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift is breaking her relationship pattern when it comes to Joe Alwyn. The two have not been flaunting their romance, and the singer hasn’t spoken out about the relationship, which could be another reason for her recent reclusive behavior.

What are your thoughts on the reasons why Taylor Swift has allegedly been in hiding? Do you think she’s about to drop a new album, did she just need some time off after a lot of drama in her life, or is she busy building a new romance?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]