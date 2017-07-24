Ramona Singer Now Changing Her Story Due To Backlash Over Behavior?

Ramona Singer is one determined woman, and she doesn’t want people to hold her back. She decides what she wants to do, no matter what. So when Bethenny Frankel hosted a trip to Mexico on The Real Housewives of New York, she was skeptical as to whether or not she should invite Singer. They hadn’t gotten along for a while, and she was questioning whether this was indeed a cast trip or just a trip to exclude her from the fun. To stand her ground, Ramona decided to tell the ladies that she would be going on the trip, no matter what. She essentially invited herself, which was rude and aggressive.

When the ladies got to Mexico, Singer’s rude behavior continued. Instead of being grateful for coming on the trip, she decided to demand the biggest and best room for herself and Sonja Morgan. According to a new Bravo report, Ramona Singer is now revealing that she’s embarrassed about her behavior. She’s not proud of how she acted, even though she had initially been excluded by Bethenny. She was determined to make it and hang out with the ladies, even though she was excluded by Bethenny. Also, she wasn’t there for long before she made a scene.

“What I am not proud about was my behavior on my night in Mexico with the girls. I acted out in too many ways to count. What a difference a year can make! Last year Bethenny did not want to include Sonja or Luann on the group trip. I was trying to convince Bethenny not to exclude them. This year Bethenny was trying to exclude me. The place we went to was magical, and the irony is there was not a bad room in the villa. I would have been happy to sleep in a beach chair,” Ramona Singer writes in her blog for Bravo.

Perhaps Ramona Singer is regretting her behavior because she faced a backlash from viewers over her behavior. While The Real Housewives of New York was airing last week, Bethenny was tagged in several tweets about Ramona’s behavior. People were shocked and outraged over Ramona’s decision to invite herself on the trip and then act out over the room situation. She appeared to be stuck up and out of line with her requests.

Of course, Frankel couldn’t agree more. On The Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny called Ramona out on her behavior, and she was shocked that Singer essentially invited herself on the trip. It was shocking, and many of the wives were shocked, but not surprised that Ramona would do such a thing. Singer is known for doing crazy things that are both shocking and daring.

