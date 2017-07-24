Alcester Care And Rehab Center Crash: 2 Dead, 8 Injured – Likely ‘Unintentional Accident’ In South Dakota

Two people have been killed, and at least eight other people were injured when a car ran into a group of people outside the Alcester Care and Rehab Center on Monday morning. The tragic incident happened in South Dakota, outside the rehabilitation center located in southeast South Dakota. Photos from the scene can be viewed below.

According to the Argus Leader, Alcester is a small city with a population of approximately 750 people, located south of Sioux Falls. According to Tony Mangan, a spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol, the accident that happened outside the Alcester Care and Rehab Center was likely something that happened unintentionally. However, Mangan reports that the crash investigation is still going on, with the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the front of the building also having been transported to the hospital.

As of this writing, Mangan has not released additional information about the driver, nor given further details about what may taken place to cause the driver to crash into the crowd outside the building in Alcester. According to Alcester Police Chief Chris Doty, the car ran into the crowd outside of the Alcester Care and Rehab Center directly before 9:30 a.m. The center is located at 101 Church Street.

I'm out at Alcester at the scene of this injury crash. Still looking for updates from authorities on scene. pic.twitter.com/ajeNzRCo5v — ArgusLeader911 (@Argus911) July 24, 2017

Photos from the scene of the crash show a silver car that appears to have slammed into or near a door of the center.

Reports that several helicopters and at least four ambulances were on the scene of the crash have emerged, with emergency vehicles seen in the below photo.

While the condition of the driver isn’t known, the vehicle could be seen atop a tow truck after the accident.

A tow truck has taken the car away from the scene. pic.twitter.com/nyflfcZsSD — ArgusLeader911 (@Argus911) July 24, 2017

The car was covered by a blue tarp after the accident, as the South Dakota Highway Patrol continued their investigation into the accident.

Area where car hit being covered by blue tarp, although building was not badly damaged by the looks of it. pic.twitter.com/4ETkE1HaBy — ArgusLeader911 (@Argus911) July 24, 2017

Staying tuned to the latest reports about the Alcester crash should provide additional forthcoming details about the accident, and explain if driver impairment or other factors led the driver to crash into the crowd outside of the rehabilitation center in South Dakota.

No new info from press conference — two dead, six injured. Cause is still unintentional, but no more specifics otherwise. — ArgusLeader911 (@Argus911) July 24, 2017

As seen in the above and below tweets from Argus Leader 911, no additional information was released via the press conference.

No updates on patient condition, they were taken to a variety of different local hospitals. — ArgusLeader911 (@Argus911) July 24, 2017

