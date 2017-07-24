Shannon Beador Breaks Down On ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ After 40 Pound Weight Gain

Shannon Beador is seen learning not only about the extent of her weight gain during tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but also the health issues that may follow.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming episode, Shannon Beador meets with a holistic specialist who informs her that she is on the fast-track for diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

While chatting with Tim Ramirez, DC, Shannon Beador said she was ready to get serious about weight loss after beginning to overeat due to the stress of abuse allegations against her husband. As she explained, via a People magazine report on July 24, Beador began to eat more and more as she grew concerned that David, who engaged in a months-long affair years ago, would be hurt by the allegations against him.

After explaining the root of her weight problems to Ramirez, Shannon Beador stepped onto the scale to discover that she weighed 172.2 pounds. As she explained, she weighed in at 134 pounds in 2015 but typically stayed between 118 and 120 pounds in past years.

In response, Ramirez explained to the reality star and mother of three that it wasn’t the weight that was devastating, but the percentage of body fat Beador was holding.

“Almost half of your body has converted to fat,” Ramirez explained to Shannon Beador, adding that body fat is what takes lives and leads to a number of health issues, including cardiovascular disease.

Shannon Beador has been sharing regular updates with her fans and followers on Instagram and Twitter since going public with her weight battle and in her most recent photos, one of which was taken at the premiere of The Emoji Movie with her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Tamra Judge, she appears to have lost a substantial amount of weight.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]