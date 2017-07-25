Real Reason Behind The Great Khali’s WWE Return, How Will It Impact Jinder Mahal’s Push?

Before WWE Battleground, the WWE Universe expected Jinder Mahal to retain the WWE Title over Randy Orton in the Punjabi Prison Match. However, almost no one was expecting the return of The Great Khali to WWE to help Mahal keep the WWE Championship. Now, the fans are intrigued and questioning why he is back on WWE programming, and why Khali has aligned himself with Jinder Mahal on SmackDown Live.

It’s being reported that The Great Khali’s return was a direct response of how Jinder Mahal’s popularity has been progressing in India. The WWE Universe knew that Mahal’s WWE Title win was an attempt to market to India and build WWE’s exposure there. However, it’s been said that Mahal’s run on top of SmackDown Live hasn’t gone as well as planned and the powers that be were considering taking the WWE Title off him.

He could drop the WWE Championship at WWE SummerSlam next month, but The Great Khali’s presence is designed to give an additional run to Mahal since Khali is a massive superstar in India. WWE officials are also hoping the latter can help the company expand into the Indian market at a much faster rate. With the biggest party of the summer coming soon, fans are wondering what the creative plans are now for the PPV.

Jinder Mahal’s rivalry with Randy Orton over the WWE Championship is over after WWE Battleground. A lot of people are expecting John Cena to become Mahal’s next challenger for the title. That’s a possibility as of right now, but Khali’s return has changed the game. The rumored match heading into SummerSlam is a tag team match between Khali and Mahal vs. Cena and Orton, which would be an interesting pairing to see.

The Singh Brothers have been excellent foils to help Jinder Mahal as a heel, but The Great Khali provides a much different presence. He’ll be represented as a bigger threat than Mahal, especially since he was a former WWE World Champion. On paper, Khali’s alignment with Jinder Mahal will provide a lot of additional heat on Mahal and give the India market another massive reason to watch WWE television and subscribe to the WWE Network. After tonight’s edition of SmackDown Live, Khali’s role with Mahal will be much clearer.

