‘Stranger Things’: Shannon Purser Freaked Out By CC Barb Shrine, Wants To Know How Her Baby Pictures Got There

Stranger Things took center stage at Comic-Con International, but one of its most memorable Season 1 stars is confused as to how her real-life baby pictures made it into the Netflix drama’s elaborate installation at the San Diego-based pop culture festival.

In an interview with W magazine, Shannon Purser, who played doomed high schooler Barb Holland in the first season of the Netflix hit, said she was a little taken aback when she found out there was a whole shrine dedicated to her deceased character at this year’s Comic-Con International.

“I don’t really know how that whole thing happened, because those are actually all my baby pictures in it,” Purser told W.

“It’s a little sketchy, but it’s fine.”

The shrine to Purser’s character, whom she confirms is “very, very dead, unfortunately” and won’t be appearing in Stranger Things Season 2 at all, included photos of the actress at varies ages as well as a slew of condolence cards and candles to light in her character’s memory. The display was anchored with large funeral-worthy floral wreaths and was arranged under a large framed photo of Barb leaning against a school locker, which is just how Stranger Things fans want to remember her.

Stranger Things fans were a bit surprised to see Shannon Purser at the SDCC panel. During the panel discussion, it was also confirmed that her role on the Netflix drama is done. And even in the first season of the show, Barb’s disappearance and ultimate death reveal were overshadowed by the search for missing child Will Byers (Noah Schapp). It seemed no one in Hawkins, Indiana, really cared that Barb was also missing. But Purser obviously still cares about the show that catapulted her to near-overnight fame.

And while showrunners the Duffer brothers have teased that Stranger Things Season 2 will bring “justice for Barb,” the 20-year-old actress may have found the best justice for the character on her own. Purser, whose first professional acting job was playing Barb in Stranger Things, recently received an Emmy nomination for the role. Shannon told W she was shocked to find out she was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama alongside A-listers Alexis Bledel (Handmaid’s Tale), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Ann Dowd (The Leftovers), Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away with Murder) and Alison Wright (The Americans).

“It’s crazy, and I definitely did not expect it,” Shannon said. “After seeing the crazy success Stranger Things had, I was pretty positive the show was going to get quite a few nominations, but I definitely didn’t think that I would. And looking at all the other actresses I’m nominated alongside, it’s kind of daunting, though obviously an honor, for sure.”

You can see Shannon Purser at the panel for Stranger Things below.

