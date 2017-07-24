Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Planning To Get Married In Scottish Castle

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are planning to get married in a lavish wedding set in a Scottish castle. The couple, who met on the set of the wildly popular HBO series, are planning a wedding in Scotland, and fans are all about the pairing of Jon Snow and Ygritte.

According to Life & Style magazine, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are planning to get married in true Game of Thrones style by saying their vows in front of friends and family inside the walls of a castle in Scotland. The pair met on the set of the show and quickly hit it off. They’ve stayed mostly out of the spotlight during the course of their relationship, but they have not been afraid to walk red carpets together or even speak about the romance during interviews. However, the Scottish castle holds a very special place in Rose’s heart. Sources reveal that the actress used to live in the castle as a child, so she wanted to get married there.

While the Game of Thrones stars may have a lavish setting for their wedding, the couple are reportedly not planning an over-the-top ceremony or reception filled with A-list celebrities. In fact, the couple aren’t involved in the Hollywood lifestyle much at all.

The two reportedly like to spend their free time hosting low-key dinner parties with their friends or cuddling together on the couch of their home. They often call each other their best friends but don’t often speak about the details of their relationship. Recently, when Kit Harington was asked about his romance with Rose Leslie, he replied the two are “very, very happy,” adding that he doesn’t want to speak for both of them because the relationship is as much Rose’s as it is his.

Since the couple met on the Game of Thrones set, it seems safe to say that some of their co-stars will be included on the guest list when the two tie the knot, and fans are hoping to see photos from the nuptials after the two say their I do’s.

What are your thoughts on Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s plan to get married in a castle in Scotland?

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]