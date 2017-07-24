Jax Taylor Confirms ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6 Is Still Filming, Teases Exciting News On Twitter

Jax Taylor and his Vanderpump Rules co-stars are still in the midst of production on Season 6.

After being confronted by a fan who wanted to know how Taylor supports himself during filming hiatuses, he explained that he is not currently on hiatus from the Bravo TV reality series and hasn’t been for several months.

“Hiatus???? last time I checked we have been filming for months…,” he wrote to the curious fan on July 22.

Around the same time, Jax Taylor teased his fans and followers on Twitter about some very exciting news and said that whatever had happened was “life changing.” He also said that learning of the news felt like God was shining down on him.

After teasing the news on his Twitter page, Jax Taylor was confronted by fans who attempted to guess what his news may be about. However, while some suggested that his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, was pregnant, others said he likely wouldn’t be so thrilled with the idea. Meanwhile, others believed his tweet had something to do with the National Hockey League.

As fans may recall, Jax Taylor’s girlfriend spoke of the idea of getting married and starting a family during Vanderpump Rules Season 4, but at the time, he didn’t appear to be open to the idea.

While Jax Taylor also said that he wasn’t yet ready to settle down during an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this year, he sparked rumors of an engagement just weeks later when he shared a photo of his girlfriend wearing what looked like an engagement ring on Instagram.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Jul 16, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright also discussed the idea of a future marriage during the show’s fifth season when Cartwright’s mother, Sherri, came to visit. As fans may recall, Sherri wanted to see Taylor get serious about her daughter and also requested they join a church in Los Angeles.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

To see more of Jax Taylor and his co-stars, including girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, don’t miss his upcoming spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, next month and stay tuned for the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules later this year on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images]