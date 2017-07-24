Celebrities Who Have Died In 2017: John Heard, Bennington, George Romero, Landau Add To Quickly Growing List

While 2016 had to be one of the worst years ever for the great number of celebrity deaths, 2017 is surely trying to sadly compete with it. In the past two weeks alone, the number of celebrities who have died in 2017 has grown far too quickly with the losses of John Heard, Martin Landau, Chester Bennington, and George A. Romero. As the year is just a little more than half over, it’s time to look at those we’ve already lost.

Many may have thought it was simply Christmas in July as a reason for all of the Home Alone marathons running this weekend, but it was more of a tribute. As reported by TMZ, actor John Heard passed away on Friday at the age of 71, and it only fit to watch him over and over again in his iconic role as Peter McAllister.

Foul play is not suspected in his death as he was found dead in his hotel room by maid service. The 71-year-old had just recently had “minor back surgery” and was staying at the hotel during his recovery.

It has been a hard few days overall as Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was also found dead late last week. E Online has confirmed that his cause of death was a suicide due to hanging. Bennington was just 41-years-old and leaves behind six children from two marriages.

Here is a list of the notable names of celebrities who have been taken from the world in 2017.

Musicians

Chester Bennington

Chris Cornell

Cuba Gooding Sr.

Al Jarreau

Gregg Allman

Allan Holdsworth

Eddie Kamae

John Warren Geils Jr.

Chuck Berry

Buddy Greco

Peter Sarstedt

Entertainment

John Heard

Martin Landau

George A. Romero

Powers Booth

Adam West

Deborah Watling

Sir Roger Moore

Harvey Atkin

Erin Moran

Michael Parks

Bill Paxton

Michael Mantenuto

Peter Sallis

Richard Machowicz

Mary Tyler Moore

Francine York

Geoffrey Bayldon

Tim Pigott-Smith

Jonathan Demme

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin

John Cygan

Miguel Ferrer

Don Rickles

Gordon Kaye

Dick Gauthier

Richard Hatch

Frank Pellegrino

Sir John Hurt

Charlie Murphy – comedian

Chuck Barris – TV host

Dick Gautier

George A. Romero, who created the modern zombie genre with his 1968 cult film, "Night of the Living Dead," has died

Sports

Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka – wrestler

“The Outlaw” Ron Bass – wrestler

Ivan Koloff – wrestler

George “The Animal” Steele – wrestler

Chavo Guerrero Sr. – wrestler

Yordano Venture – baseball

Nicole Bass – wrestler/radio personality

Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i – wrestler

A number of other celebrities from other walks of life who have also passed in 2017.

Roger Ailes – Fox News

William Peter Blatty – author

Paul Goble – author

Eugene Cernan – astronaut

Norma McCorvey – “Jane Roe”

David Rockefeller – billionaire

Barry Norman – film critic

Micahel Bond – author/creator of Paddington Bear

There are many others who have passed away this year in the worlds of entertainment, politics, sports, music, and many more well-known areas. Unfortunately, the list is continuing to grow at a rapid rate and the celebrities who have died are really hitting home for the fans, especially lately.

The list of celebrities who have died in 2017 is growing at a much quicker rate than it was at the beginning of the year, and many are fearing the second half could be worse. John Heard, Chester Bennington, Martin Landau, and George A. Romero have all passed away in the last two weeks and there seems to be no break. Fans may be taking it hard, but the close friends and families of the celebrities are having to deal with these tragedies first-hand.

