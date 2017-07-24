Kylie Jenner 2.0, Demi Rose Mawby, Matches Kylie’s Rumored Breast Implants With Equally Racy Picture

Kylie Jenner’s latest twitter post in which the reality TV star is wearing a yellow bikini top has taken the social media by storm.

This isn’t just one of the many pictures Kylie Jenner regularly posts in her barely-there bikini. Kylie Jenner’s breasts look considerably bigger in this Twitter post. This caused a lot of flurry among her fans who commented on Kylie’s new look. Some had an unbelievable “Oh jeez. Really?” reaction while others questioned if she had implants for injections.

Although it may seem like this is the first time Kylie Jenner has flaunted her breast implants, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen sporting a bigger chest a few days ago in a pink bikini top. Kylie Jenner was promoting her Kendall + Kylie collection.

Kylie Jenner has already received a lot of flak from her fans for plastic surgery in the past. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had admitted in the past that she’d had lip injections and since then her fans have always believed that Kylie Jenner has had more work done. There have also been rumors that Kylie has had some work done on her derriere. Not without reason. Kylie Jenner’s transformation is widely documented through her Instagram pictures and can clearly be seen.

Kylie Jenner is also working on her reality TV series called Life Of Kylie which would premiere on August 6. Could this be to generate the buzz around Kylie’s new reality TV series? People magazine seems to think it’s for her latest bikini line.

It must be emphasized that when it comes to marketing, no one does it better than the Kardashians.

While Kylie Jenner is busy managing her millions, Kylie’s doppelganger and Tyga’s rumored ex girlfriend Demi Rose Mawby has posted another hot picture on Instagram. The British model came to be known as “Tyga’s Girl” after she was seen with him at a Cannes party last year and since then, she’s developed a dedicated fan following of four million on Instagram. She is particularly known for her strikingly similar appearance to Kylie Jenner.

