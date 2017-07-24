‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Twin Jasons — DNA Tests Show Sam’s Kids Have Different Fathers

General Hospital (GH) spoilers state that DNA tests will reveal Scout Morgan (Lori and Sevan Andonian), Samantha “Sam” Morgan’s (Kelly Monaco) infant son, does not share the same DNA with Danny (T.K. Weaver). This implies that the children have different fathers. The revelation about Sam’s children comes as General Hospital spoilers indicate that Steve Burton’s character is Danny’s father, while Billy Miller’s character is Scout’s father

Doctors had the DNA tests done while Sam and Scout were under treatment for toxoplasmosis at General Hospital. Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) had taken Sam to the hospital after he became worried about her deteriorating condition. Jason did not know at the time Sam was taken to the hospital that she had shot Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) at a construction site and dumped his body in a pit.

After Sam was brought to the hospital, Doctors Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) and Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) conducted tests and determined that Sam was suffering from toxoplasmic encephalitis, caused by infection with the parasite Toxoplasma gondii. The doctors became concerned that Sam’s baby, Scout, might also have been exposed to the infection. Their fears were confirmed when test results showed that the baby was also infected.

However, for some reason, the doctors also ordered DNA tests. The results showed that Scout Morgan has a different father than Danny Morgan.

The latest intimation of a shocking plot twist comes after reports that fan-favorite Steve Burton is set to return to the daytime soap and will begin taping new General Hospital episodes during the last week of July.

#GH Spoilers: Update On Steve Burton, Billy Miller Contracts And Roles https://t.co/rKdU7pcMP9 — General Hospital (@GHrecaps) July 17, 2017

Fans were delighted to learn that Burton signed a long-term contract to return to the ABC soap opera. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Burton, who has previously portrayed Jason, the rich kid who ended up a mobster, will likely portray a twin Jason.

Daytime Emmy winner Billy Miller took over Burton’s role as Jason Morgan in 2014, after Burton left in 2012, the Inquisitr reported.

It remains to be seen how the shocking DNA test results would impact Sam at a time that she is being treated for an infection that induced psychiatric symptoms. Delusions and hallucinations that she suffered as a result of the infection caused her to commit a crime. Believing that Sonny was a threat to her family, Sam shot him and pushed him into a pit.

Scout gets sick while Sam is out to kill Sonny? #GH drama! https://t.co/wuQVaQMrh7 — Kim Writes (@WritingByKim) July 23, 2017

Samantha “Sam” Morgan, the daughter of mob boss and media mogul Julian Jerome, will be shocked to learn that Miller’s character is not the real Morgan.

Fans are looking forward to Steve Burton’s return, and many have noted in anticipation that Miller’s character is remarkably unlike Burton’s character. This is a clue that Miller’s character is not the real Jason Morgan, according to some fans.

Miller’s Morgan, unlike Burton’s, is a staid family man who only wants to have a happy and peaceful family life. He has no interest in mob life, unlike Burton’s character, who is a mobster.

Burton’s return will cause confusion for his extended family, who have accepted Miller’s character as one of them. His return will also impact the lives of Sonny and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright).

Sonny has recently been working on leaving the mob to start a new, stable family life with Carly (Laura Wright). The return of the real Morgan could challenge his resolve and upset Carly.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]