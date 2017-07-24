Audrey Roloff Posts Video Of Baby Girl Moving ‘Non-Stop’ In Her Tummy

Audrey Roloff and her husband, Jeremy, might become parents to a tiny dancer! The mom-to-be posted two awesome videos of her bare belly, showing her baby girl moving around quite a bit. The videos were shared on Audrey’s Instagram story and were watched by thousands of fans.
The first video was posted by Audrey on Sunday night. It shows her baby moving inside her tummy and encourages fans to “wait for the end.” At the end of the short video, Audrey and Jeremy’s baby girl pushes out big time, expanding the left side of Audrey’s stomach. Their little girl appears to be having quite the dance party!
In a subsequent video, Audrey tells her fans that her little girl moves like this “non-stop.” The baby, who is due to arrive on September 1, is kicking her momma and constantly juggling things around in there. Audrey was experiencing a ton of turbulence, that’s for sure!
Being in her third trimester, this is completely normal for Audrey (and any pregnant woman for that matter) to experience. In fact, many people believe the old wives tale that a baby girl moves around the womb a lot more than a baby boy does. Girls are known to “beat up” their moms before making their arrivals into the world!
Interestingly enough, another old wives tale suggests that women carrying girls tend to look very tired and drained and will often suffer from breakouts. The thought behind this is that the baby girl is stealing her mom’s good looks for herself. However, most fans would completely agree that Audrey has been absolutely glowing these past few months.
So, Audrey is one for two in these instances.
I have been sooooo giddy to share these photos!!! Some of you may have seen the little video my brother made of us during our maternity photoshoot, but here are the photos???? Thanks to our good friend @dawn_photo for capturing the three of us amongst the daisies. These are hands down my favorite photos of Jeremy and I. I will forever cherish them and I cannot wait to show them to our precious daughter some day. See the rest of them on my blog, as well as a prayer I wrote out to pray every day for our baby girl ????????1 Samuel 1:27 "For this child I prayed" Link to blog in my bio #journeyofjerandauj #beating50percent #stayingido #alwaysmore @beating50 @jeremyroloff
Ever since announcing their pregnancy, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff have been sharing very sweet updates about their lives and their soon-to-be family of three on social media. In recent weeks, they have been uploading photos from their intimate maternity shoot, which fans have absolutely adored.
My daily prayer for our baby girl: "Father God, thank you for the blessing of being able to carry and care for this child of yours. I recognize that you are the author of life and your timing is so perfect. Thank you for bringing this sweet baby girl into our lives in your perfect timing and according to your perfect will. Thank you for knitting her together so beautifully and uniquely in my womb (Psalm 139:13). Jesus, I ask that you would bring her into this world healthy and strong, and with red curly hair;) Lord thank you for giving me a husband, and her a father, who will lead her, teach her, and love her with everything he’s got. Thank you for equipping and refining Jeremy in preparation for raising our daughter together. Lord, I pray that our baby girl would be born into this world blameless and innocent, a child of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation, where she would shine as a light in this world, holding fast to the word of life, so that in the day of Christ she may be proud that she did not run in vain or labor in vain (Philippians 2:15-16). Lord protect her with your full armor the moment she comes into this world, and give her your spirit from the moment she is born. I pray that she would come to know how deep and wide, unconditional and unending, your love is for her (Ephesians 3:18).Lord may she be a fiercely burning light, driving out darkness wherever she is (John 1:5). May she be like an arrow (Psalm 127:4) shot out into this world with purpose to accomplish the work you have for her to do. Lord may she be a compassionate, creative, and courageous daughter, full of joy and overflowing with peace. Give her a strong sense of discernment and good judgment so that she will not be easily deceived. Bless her with iron friendships – friendships that will refine her and sharpen her. I ask for your favor over her life Lord. May she be a Godly woman who leads others to the foot of the cross and loves them the whole way there…" read full prayer on my blog aujpoj.com #alwaysmore #journeyofjerandauj pc: @dawn_photo #beating50percent #stayingido @beating50
Are you a fan of Little People, Big World? Are you excited for Audrey and Jeremy to welcome their baby girl into the world in just a few weeks? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!
[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]