Audrey Roloff Posts Video Of Baby Girl Moving ‘Non-Stop’ In Her Tummy

Audrey Roloff and her husband, Jeremy, might become parents to a tiny dancer! The mom-to-be posted two awesome videos of her bare belly, showing her baby girl moving around quite a bit. The videos were shared on Audrey’s Instagram story and were watched by thousands of fans.

The first video was posted by Audrey on Sunday night. It shows her baby moving inside her tummy and encourages fans to “wait for the end.” At the end of the short video, Audrey and Jeremy’s baby girl pushes out big time, expanding the left side of Audrey’s stomach. Their little girl appears to be having quite the dance party!

In a subsequent video, Audrey tells her fans that her little girl moves like this “non-stop.” The baby, who is due to arrive on September 1, is kicking her momma and constantly juggling things around in there. Audrey was experiencing a ton of turbulence, that’s for sure!

Being in her third trimester, this is completely normal for Audrey (and any pregnant woman for that matter) to experience. In fact, many people believe the old wives tale that a baby girl moves around the womb a lot more than a baby boy does. Girls are known to “beat up” their moms before making their arrivals into the world!

Interestingly enough, another old wives tale suggests that women carrying girls tend to look very tired and drained and will often suffer from breakouts. The thought behind this is that the baby girl is stealing her mom’s good looks for herself. However, most fans would completely agree that Audrey has been absolutely glowing these past few months.

So, Audrey is one for two in these instances.

Ever since announcing their pregnancy, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff have been sharing very sweet updates about their lives and their soon-to-be family of three on social media. In recent weeks, they have been uploading photos from their intimate maternity shoot, which fans have absolutely adored.

Are you a fan of Little People, Big World? Are you excited for Audrey and Jeremy to welcome their baby girl into the world in just a few weeks? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]