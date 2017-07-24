Beyonce And Jay Z To Close On $100M Mansion—Neighbors Are Thrilled

Beyonce and Jay Z are about to close escrow on a $100 million house in Bel-Air and their neighbors are reportedly thrilled to welcome the power couple into their community.

The couple, who recently welcomed twins into their family, have been searching for a home to purchase in California for years now.

“They have toured every luxurious mansion on and off the market.”

The Carters are currently renting a home for a whopping $400,000 per month. The 6.3-acre compound is located in Malibu.

The couple who live next door to Beyonce and Jay Z’s supposed new home is reportedly excited to have the power couple move in.

They also suspect that the Carters’ residency will increase the value of their own home, which they have been trying to sell since 2015.

Compared to the $100 million that Beyonce and Jay Z are reportedly about to spend on their new home, the neighbors home is priced much lower at $18 million.

The Bel-Air mansion is more than 30,000 square feet spread across six different structures with more than 10,000 square feet of outdoor living space on two acres of land.

Sources told Page Six that the “house is beyond words” and that “no expense was spared in design or execution.”

The Carters have been anxious to find a permanent home for their new family-of-five.

Other famous residents near the Bel-Air mansion that the Carters are reportedly close to closing on including Salma Hayek, Tom Jones, and Michael Eisner.

The Lemonade superstar and the 4:44 rapper still maintain a residence in New York City, which is an 8,309 square foot duplex condo in Tribeca that Jay purchased for $6.85 million in 2004.

Beyonce and Jay Z got married in 2008 and welcomed their first child, Blue Ivy in 2012.

The singer gave birth to twins in mid-June, Sir and Rumi, and gave her fans a first look at the babies on Instagram last week.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.

