Kailyn Lowry Blasts Javi Marroquin’s New Girlfriend On Twitter, What Is He Saying Now?

Kailyn Lowry isn’t happy about Javi Marroquin’s new girlfriend and recently took to Twitter to diss their recent weekend together.

After Javi Marroquin shared a photo of himself with his new girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, who he went public with on Instagram earlier this month, the Teen Mom 2 star took aim at her former husband’s choice of activities, claiming their adventure reminded her of when she and Marroquin went jet skiing in South Carolina.

Days later, Javi Marroquin spoke out against his former wife’s mean and unnecessary tweet.

“I had an amazing weekend,” he told Radar Online on July 24. “I don’t know why she tweeted that to be honest.”

Javi Marroquin’s ex-wife faced tons of backlash after sharing her message with fans online who laughed at the idea that because Marroquin had gone jet skiing with her, he shouldn’t do so with anyone else. Others slammed the reality star, who is currently pregnant with her third child with a third man who she is no longer dating, for continuing to be mean to someone who she left while he was deployed.

As fans may recall, Kailyn Lowry announced she was divorcing Javi Marroquin during his deployment in Qatar and got pregnant with the baby of her now-ex boyfriend, Chris Lopez, just months later.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Jul 22, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

Javi Marroquin debuted his new girlfriend on Instagram weeks ago and fans are convinced that Kailyn Lowry is jealous of what they have deemed as a clear upgrade.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin were married from September 2012 until the end of last year.

As Kailyn Lowry continues to involve herself with what her former husband is doing, Javi Marroquin is focused on his new relationship and his son, Lincoln. As fans will recall, Lowry and Marroquin welcomed their now-three-year-old son one year after tying the knot and throughout their relationship and after, Marroquin has been a big part of Lowry’s oldest son’s life.

Kailyn Lowry shares seven-year-old son Isaac with her former boyfriend Jo Rivera.

Although Kailyn Lowry speaks often of her pregnancy on Twitter and Instagram, she hasn’t yet confirmed an exact due date for her third child.

Teen Mom 2 Season 8 airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]