New Generation Of ‘Harry Potter’ Roller Coaster Coming To Universal Studios’ Islands Of Adventure In 2019

After all of the exciting news regarding Disney Parks around the world from the D23 Expo, Universal Studios didn’t want to be left out, and the company delivered a bombshell on Monday. A brand new generation of thrill ride is heading to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando in 2019. Guests will encounter new experiences and their favorite characters and creatures in a matter like never before.

The Universal Orlando Blog revealed on Monday morning that this “new generation of thrill ride” is going to open in 2019, but there is not an exact date set as of yet. It will open in the Hogsmeade section of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Islands of Adventure.

Universal Studios is bringing more of J.K. Rowling’s incredible world to life, but the company isn’t revealing all of the details just yet. However, it was announced that this new attraction will be “one of the most highly-themed coaster experiences” ever created.

Not only is it going to bring about thrilling excitement along the track, but it will combine a “new level” of storytelling to go along with it. While that may seem like more than enough, Universal is also giving its guests a number of surprises.

BREAKING NEWS: New roller coaster coming to #WizardingWorldOrlando! Get details at https://t.co/80P7zZadzi. pic.twitter.com/S4AbLZi9WV — Universal Orlando (@UniversalORL) July 24, 2017

Warner Bros. will work directly with the production design team from the Harry Potter franchise of films and Universal’s creative team to design this new attraction. They are taking every measure possible to make sure it is an experience unlike anything that anyone has experienced before.

One of the main things that Universal Studios will do with this addition to Islands of Adventure is to address the theme of the roller coaster. It’s going to completely immerse guests deep into the storybook world of Harry Potter and take them out of everyday life.

To make way for this new attraction, Islands of Adventure will close Dragon Challenge on September 5, 2017, as this is the attraction that will be redesigned. The final day of operation will be September 4. The attraction has been in place since May of 1999.

This new roller coaster at Islands of Adventure is going to be the latest addition to a world that spans both parks at Universal Studios Orlando. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is already huge in itself, but it is only going to keep growing as time goes on, as the magic will never truly end. By 2019, this brand-new ride will take visitors to places they have never seen and deliver the next generation of thrill ride they have longed for.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]