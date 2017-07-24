Mary Lue Daw Facing Charges For Forcing 13-Year-Old Granddaughter Into A Sexual Encounter with Charles Stacey

Alabama grandmother, 66-year-old Mary Lue Daw, is in deep trouble for her role in forcing her granddaughter to have sex with her 87-year-old boyfriend, Charles Stacey. If that isn’t already bad enough, police reports state that grandmaw participated in the sexual encounter by holding the child down as Stacey raped her. The incident took place in Daw’s home in Atmore, which is about 50 miles from Mobile when the two tricked her granddaughter into entering a back bedroom.

The teenager is only 13-years-old and was given money in exchange for a sexual encounter with Stacey and Daw. According to Radar Online, Stacey had also threatened the young girl to force her into being his sexual servant. Court documents did not reveal how long this has been going on. Neighbors had no idea what was happening behind the closed doors of the twisted grandmother’s home. They did say that they saw the kids running around all the time and things seemed normal. It is unclear how many children were in the home and whether they were visiting or actually lived with Daw.

Different news sources are reporting different levels of Daw’s role in the incident. Some say that she actually participated in intercourse with her granddaughter. As for what really happened and all the details, it will all come out in time as the court appearances take place. It will be a while before those court appearances begin to happen, however. Both of the accused elderly pedophiles have been arrested and are being held in Escambia County Jail in Alabama. With bonds set at one million dollars each, their arraignments are scheduled for November. Granny is charged with first-degree rape and human trafficking. Stacey faces those charges, as well as enticing a child and promoting prostitution. There are no reports of prior records for either of the jailbirds at this time.

If Daw or Stacey manages to bail out of jail before the arraignment, they are not allowed to contact the victim or her family. Further restrictions say they can have no contact with anyone under the age of 18-years-old.

