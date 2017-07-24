‘This Is Us’: Milo Ventimiglia Says He’s A Lot Like His Character Jack Pearson

This Is Us fans have fallen in love with Milo Ventimiglia’s character, Jack Pearson. The NBC TV series has captivated the hearts of viewers, who elevated it to one of the hottest new shows of the season. Now, fans are falling hard for all of the characters, including Jack, the Pearson family patriarch.

According to Us Weekly magazine, actor Milo Ventimiglia says that playing Jack Pearson has been an interesting experience. Milo claims that he does very little to prepare himself for the role other than learning his lines because he wants to be “open” to whatever the vibe is on set during the scenes.

Ventimiglia, who recently got his very first Emmy nomination for his role on This Is Us, is also known for playing the role of Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls, which he returned to for the 2016 revival on Netflix. However, it’s Jack Pearson who he feels he relates to the most.

Milo Ventimiglia recently revealed that the people closest to him in his life claim that he and Jack are a lot alike, and he agrees. The This Is Us star says that Jack tries to inspire people, and so does he. Milo adds that other qualities he shares with his on-screen alter ego include being “fiercely protective” of those he loves and the fact that they both try to be good men in the way they live their lives. They also both try to “do good” in the world.

Ventimiglia went on to say that he really enjoys playing Jack on This Is Us and that, yes, he knows the answer to fans’ most-asked question: How does Jack die? While the actor isn’t giving out any details, it seems that fans may get the answer to that burning question during Season 2, when the show comes back for its highly anticipated sophomore season on NBC’s Tuesday night lineup this fall.

What are your thoughts on Milo Ventimiglia revealing that he and his This Is Us character, Jack Pearson, are a lot alike? Does it make you love him even more?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]