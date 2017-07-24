‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood Shows Off Weight Loss On Instagram After Matt Baier Split

Amber Portwood is staying focused on her health as she continues to adjust to life as a single woman.

Following a messy split from her controversial fiancé Matt Baier, Amber Portwood took to Instagram to share a photo of herself showing off her side-profile in a mirror and in the photo, she appeared to be showcasing her weight loss.

“Keep working and don’t give up and you can reach your goal!! Keep it up loves we can do this!” Amber Portwood wrote in the caption of her photo.

After sharing the image, Amber Portwood received tons of comments from her fans and followers who were shocked to see how thin she’s gotten. Others applauded her for continuing to stay healthy and show Baier what he’s missing out on.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier parted ways earlier this summer after he failed a televised lie detector test about his reported flirtation with another woman. Around the same time, Baier was seen offering his Teen Mom OG co-star Catelynn Lowell a Xanax, despite allegedly being in recovery after struggling with an addiction to drugs years ago.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier were planning to get married this October after years of on-and-off dating, but weeks ago, the nuptials were officially called off.

Below is the latest photo of Amber Portwood’s weight loss efforts.

Since splitting from Matt Baier weeks ago, Amber Portwood has been sharing tons of photos of herself on Twitter and Instagram, including sexy photos of herself in bras, robes, and in bed.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier nearly tied the knot earlier this year during a trip to Las Vegas, but after Portwood had called her family to get their feedback, she decided it wasn’t the best decision. A short time later, Baier was seen taking aim at Portwood’s brother before telling a Teen Mom OG producer that he would never marry the reality star.

While Amber Portwood and Matt Baier attempted to mend their relationship for weeks after their trip took place, they ultimately decided to part ways.

