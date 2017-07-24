Asa Soltan Rahmati Slams Mike Shouhed And Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid, Gets Support From Jackson Family

As the latest episode of Shahs of Sunset aired on Sunday night, Asa Soltan Rahmati called out her co-stars Mike Shouhed and Mercedes “MJ” Javid for how they behaved toward her regarding her pregnancy news during the filming of the season. As viewers saw, both Mike and MJ had a lot to say about Asa’s pregnancy and her relationship with Jermaine Jackson Jr. Mike and MJ repeatedly asked Asa what the pregnancy meant for her relationship, specifically whether she and Jermaine were now going to finally live together and get married. Mike even pointed out how Asa’s out-of-wedlock pregnancy and relationship with a black man was taboo for the Persian community.

While Asa made it clear that she found the questions and the judgmental tone in which they were asked intrusive, Mike and MJ voiced their opinions that Asa was unfairly hiding her relationship and making it seem as if everything in her life was perfect.

On Twitter Sunday night, Asa lashed out at Mike and MJ. In a series of tweets, she gave her opinion that Mike and MJ were out of line with what they said and how they behaved toward her. Asa revealed that she’s not watching the current season because of the “judgmental disgusting gossiping” that went on behind her back.

I'm not watching this season but from your messages I see the judgmental disgusting gossiping that happened behind my back (while pregnant). — Asa Soltan Rahmati (@AsaSoltan) July 24, 2017

Asa even went so far as saying that Mike and MJ exhibited “casual racism” and judgment that was “totally out of line.” Asa, perhaps in reference to Mike’s relationship with his ex-wife Jessica Parido — who divorced him a few months after their marriage because he cheated on her — and MJ’s many tumultuous relationships, also pointed out how those who judge are often the last ones who should do so.

The Casual racism and judgment is totally out of line. Btw Funny how in life, those who judge should be the last ones to do so. ???????? — Asa Soltan Rahmati (@AsaSoltan) July 24, 2017

In response to one viewer who said that as a black woman she found how Mike and MJ spoke about Asa’s relationship with Jermaine very disrespectful, Asa said that everyone, regardless of race, would find it disrespectful.

As a Persian woman, they were very disrespectful. Doesn't matter what your race is, it's completely out of line. https://t.co/QV6GmbUf5H — Asa Soltan Rahmati (@AsaSoltan) July 24, 2017

As for why Mike and MJ behaved that way towards her, Asa surmised that it came from a combination of jealousy, boredom, and a desire for attention.

I literally dont understand why they're unsupportive tho. Jealousy? Boredom? Attention-seeking? Jesus…. — ☽ Sasha ☾ (@femmecascade) July 24, 2017

All of the above? https://t.co/H5bqhA8Tl6 — Asa Soltan Rahmati (@AsaSoltan) July 24, 2017

Mike Shouhed and Mercedes “MJ” Javid, meanwhile, defended themselves by pointing out that Asa Soltan Rahmati, whose relationship with Jermaine Jackson Jr. has stayed off the show, has kept much of her life private while the others have revealed all. Both Mike and MJ retweeted a viewer’s tweet stating that Asa has “skated” through the prior Shahs of Sunset seasons without revealing anything while MJ and Mike showed it all.

Asa has skated through how many seasons of #ShahsofSunset w/o revealing anything, while @MercedesJavid & @mikeshouhed show it all. #getREAL — Patricia Dunphy (@pdunphy23) July 24, 2017

Lovers. We gave birth to our precious son on January 20th 2017. His name is Soltan Jackson and we are completely in Love with him. Mami, Baby, and Daddy are all doing well. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your well wishes and prayers. We are literally in heaven with our precious Soltan. ❤️????????❤️???????????????????? #inLove #SoltanJackson A post shared by Asa Soltan Rahmati (@asasoltan) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

During Mike and MJ’s appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show, Watch What Happens Live, last Sunday, they both agreed that Asa hid her plan to get pregnant and “bamboozled” them. In response to a viewer who asked her if she was jealous of Asa’s pregnancy, MJ claimed that she wasn’t jealous but more upset that Asa, as she does with much of her personal life, kept it hidden from her and the rest of the cast.

Perhaps viewers will see a glimpse of Asa and Jermaine’s son, Soltan, some time soon. In response to a viewer who asked Asa if she will ever post a picture of Soltan, Asa said that she wants to but that Jermaine, who has never appeared on the show, doesn’t approve.

I want to. Jermaine is not into it. We will see. ???? https://t.co/QuuF6vTsZu — Asa Soltan Rahmati (@AsaSoltan) July 17, 2017

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, MJ said last year, after Part 1 of the Shahs of Sunset Season 5 reunion show aired, that she definitely wasn’t going to invite Asa to her wedding to Tommy whenever that happened and that Asa has lost her friendship forever. During the reunion show, a furious argument between Asa and MJ erupted after Asa claimed that MJ was jealous of her and doesn’t even really work as a real estate agent.

While Asa is now at odds with Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Mike Shouhed, she does have the support of her family. Despite Mike implying that some may not be happy with Asa’s choices, Asa tweeted that she has a family that supports her.

I feel very grateful for my beautiful son Soltan, my soul mate and I couldn't be more in Love. And I have a family that supports me… — Asa Soltan Rahmati (@AsaSoltan) July 24, 2017

Some members of the famous Jackson family have even voiced their support for Asa. The night Shahs of Sunset Season 6 premiered, Jermaine Jackson Jr.’s aunt, La Toya Jackson, reminded her followers to tune in.

Tune in to #shahsofsunset tonight 8/7 c on @bravotv as @asasoltan reveals a surprise! #sundayfunday! #Shahs A post shared by La Toya jackson (@officiallatoyajackson) on Jul 16, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

More recently, TJ Jackson, Jermaine’s cousin, congratulated Asa Soltan Rahmati on the success of her clothing line and proclaimed her to be a beautiful person inside and out.

Congrats Asa! So proud for you & your family. You're such a beautiful person inside & out. Congrats on the success & kiss my cousin for me. https://t.co/AYf93q4Yj6 — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) July 23, 2017

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]