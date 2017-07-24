Vicki Gunvalson Defends Her Decision To Slam ‘Feng Shui’ Lady On National Television

Vicki Gunvalson can’t seem to get along with her co-stars these days on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and even Meghan King Edmonds all remember what Vicki has said and done over the past couple of years and they don’t know whether they can trust her. Over the years, Gunvalson had tried to welcome new housewives onto the show, and she’s tried to be open and honest. But it hasn’t always worked out with new friendships. When she was friends with Shannon Beador, the two supposedly used the same Feng Shui lady, and Shannon introduced her on the show last week.

According to a new Bravo report, Vicki Gunvalson is now revealing that this same Feng Shui lady didn’t exactly help her improve her life. Gunvalson is convinced that the luck she experienced after getting help from the Feng Shui lady had to do with her own hard work and determination, not a design. On last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador opened up about her plan to work with this particular Feng Shui lady, who was criticizing her house. And while some people enjoyed following her journey with this lady, Vicki used her before and she didn’t feel so passionate about the whole experience.

Look who I ran into at the Coto Club! Love me some @jeana.keough #countrymusic #lovecoto #summer #season12 #woohoo #greatfriend #followus A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Jul 21, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

“I took her advice and bought crystals, mirrors, waterfalls, gazing balls, and many other items all around to bring the “energy” that she believed was important for my business and home life to the places I spent the most time,” Vicki explains in her Bravo blog, revealing she purchased all of the suggested items.

“I did have a very good year in my business and I initially contributed to the “fung shui.” However, looking back, now I feel it was due just to my own focus and a lot of hard work. After a while, I realized that prayer and asking for HIS help in my areas of struggle was better than anything else, and you will see during the move of my office I threw all those items out and it felt good,” she adds.

Of course, Vicki Gunvalson is just being honest in her blog about this particular experience. She didn’t feel that it helped her at all. While Vicki was busy with her business and growing her empire, Shannon put all of her faith into the Feng Shui lady, who claimed she had massive issues in her home. One can imagine that Beador will change things around, including reintroducing her bowl of nine lemons. She is quite superstitious.

What do you think of Vicki Gunvalson’s comments about the Feng Shui lady? Do you believe that her success is because of her own hard work and determination, or do you believe that there’s something to Feng Shui? And do you think Shannon’s investment in her help will solve her problems in her life and marriage?

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]