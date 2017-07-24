Jennifer Lopez Divides Fans By Going Nearly Nude And Commando To Celebrate Turning 48

Jennifer Lopez is once again dividing fans after showing off a whole lot of skin and going almost nude while celebrating her 48th birthday with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The stunning singer and actress made it pretty clear that she’s certainly not afraid to ditch the underwear and show off some skin as she celebrated her big birthday. Lopez proved she’s feeling more confident than ever by posting a handful of photos of herself in her skimpy birthday outfit to Instagram.

To celebrate turning 48-years-old, Lopez donned a short black mini-dress with serious cut-outs that left her body almost completely exposed. She only covered her assets with a tiny strip of black material across the chest and hips that also proved she was going totally commando.

Jennifer posted a number of photos from her birthday date night with Rodriguez to her official Instagram page on July 24, including one particularly risqué snap that showed she most definitely wasn’t wearing a bra — or any underwear at all — by risking a serious wardrobe malfunction as she lifted her right arm as A-Rod watched on.

Another picture uploaded to the social media site showed the mom of two sitting next to her boyfriend in the skimpy ensemble as they dined together and proved that her already barely-there mini-dress also completely exposed her back as well as part of her torso.

Ummmm cake anyone… ????????????????????. ???????????? A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

But while JLo was understandably feeling pretty confident showing off her incredibly toned body on her birthday night out, not everyone was so happy to see Jennifer going nearly-nude and commando in the barely-there dress.

“How old is she?” @god_father279 asked on the social media site after seeing Jennifer posing in her barely-there outfit, while @nilou_sport_diabet told Lopez, “I don’t like this kind of dress” after seeing the star put a whole lot of her body on display as she skipped out on the underwear.

User @friscoshelly then seemingly sarcastically captioned the photo, “Thats right… Classy & Elegant,” while @josevelkier wrote on Lopez’s upload, “no need to do that [Jenny].”

But while some social media users slammed the Shades of Blue star and former American Idol judge for going commando and leaving her underwear at home, others could only praise JLo and her incredible body as she celebrated her birthday with a night out with her boyfriend of around four months.

“Omfg Jaw Dropping,” Instagram user @kiiaannnaaaa commented on the snap that showed Lopez arching her back and showing off her seriously chiseled abs through the dress’s side cut-out, while @joanna8562 told JLo, “That dress is smokin’ hot!!”

“When you’re DOPE AF and know it!” @itsallabttanya then added in the comments section of JLo’s snap.

The latest drama comes just weeks after JLo divided opinion once again after stripping totally nude for her “Ni Tu Ni Yo” music video.

Jennifer got completely naked in the recently released music video for the Spanish language song as she posed in front of a bush while covering her nude body with nothing but a large leaf.

Fans were quick to flock to social media to express their opinions on Jennifer’s decision to go nude for the video. However, Lopez has yet to comment on the backlash.

What do you think of Jennifer Lopez going nearly nude in her seriously revealing dress for her 48th birthday?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]