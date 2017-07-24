The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the summer romance of Katie (Heather Tom) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks), who have always been rather unlucky in love, is set to begin. With the Spencer Summit being held in Monaco, their blossoming connection will be set against a backdrop of a glamorous fashion show, and the unrivalled glitz of the playground of the rich and famous which is Monte Carlo. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that the fashion show will be well received thanks to their efforts and they will reward themselves by taking in the sights that Monaco has to offer. As the two spend more time together, their friendship grows into something stronger that neither can ignore for much longer. However, both have been hurt and they know that the cost of love is sometimes pain.

According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via She Knows Soaps,“Katie and Wyatt try to ignore their growing attraction,” but it is the younger Wyatt who will decide to do something about his feelings according to the latest spoilers. Bold and the Beautiful fans can expect Wyatt to kiss Katie. At first Katie responds to his kiss, but then she pushes him away. Her reasoning is that a relationship between them is not going to work. She will assert that people will think that it is strange that she is dating her ex-husband’s son.

Yesterday on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie and Wyatt cozy up together and trade gossip about their exes. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/Tun9RYg9em pic.twitter.com/b4dlAWCFX7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 29, 2017

However, Wyatt will not be giving in that easily. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he will tell Katie that they have a lot in common, and that there is chemistry between them. Wyatt wants to see how a romance between them will play out. Wyatt will tell Katie that people will eventually get over the fact that he is her former stepson. At this moment in time, Katie is not buying Wyatt’s argument so he will decide to let it go for the time being.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy contemplates Katie's idea about the new summer collection. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/m7nwQDvwFg pic.twitter.com/MdIyCFvle9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 29, 2017

But if Katie thinks that Wyatt is done pursuing her, she is going to be in for a surprise according to the spoilers. Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that he is head over heels for his gorgeous cougar and he will do whatever it takes to win her heart.

