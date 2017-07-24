‘Little People, Big World’s’ Amy Roloff Plays Patty-Cake With Grandson Jackson

Amy Roloff got to spend some quality time with her grandson, Jackson, over the weekend. The proud grandmother was holding the 2-month-old baby at the table when Jackson’s mom, Tori, whipped out her cell phone and started recording. Tori was able to catch some super precious moments between the two. She posted the videos on her Instagram story to share with LPBW fans.

In the first video, Amy Roloff holds Jackson’s hands as she does “patty-cake” with him. Jackson can be seen looking around with his mouth open and even seems to crack a little smile as his grandma claps his hands together, rolls them, and marks them with a “J”! Jackson’s mom can’t help but let out a little laugh.

In the next video, Amy snuggles Jackson in closer to her as he holds on to her fingers. He seems very content just hanging out on his grandmother’s lap and looking around, taking in all of the sights.

“Be still my heart,” Tori captioned the video. It was clear that she really loved seeing her son bond with his grandmother. Tori is so in love with her baby boy — she just can’t get enough of him (and neither can their fans)! Tori has posted plenty of photos and videos on social media with the caption, “how are you mine?” Jackson Roloff is a very special little boy who is loved by his family, their friends, and thousands upon thousands of Little People, Big World fans all around the world.

I really don't understand how this kid got so cool so quickly ???? #howareyoumine?! #godissogood #babyj A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Jackson has a very exciting summer ahead of him. Not only will be he attending his auntie Jo’s wedding in a couple of weeks (Molly is getting married!), but he will also be getting a new cousin (Zach’s brother Jeremy and his wife Audrey are expecting a baby girl in another month). Jackson is one very lucky boy!

Do you watch Little People, Big World? Do you love seeing all of the things that Tori Roloff and her husband, Zach Roloff, post on social media? Do you think that baby J is the cutest little guy ever? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Instagram]