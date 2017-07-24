Kidnapped Teenager’s Raped & Murdered Body Found In Fridge-Freezer In A Suspected Case Of ‘Honor’ Killing

A 19-year-old Indian Muslim girl was found raped and murdered inside a fridge-freezer in a £1.5 million Southwest London home in Coombe Lane, Kingston, in a suspected case of “honor” killing after she began a relationship with an Arab Muslim, a court heard.

The body of Celine Dookhran was discovered by the police when a second woman who was also allegedly kidnapped and raped, but had escaped, narrated the ordeal of the duo, the Daily Mail reported.

The Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court heard how the second woman, who is in her 20s, had her throat slit after the pair were allegedly bound, gagged, and taken to the home in Kingston-upon-Thames. She reportedly staggered into a hospital and alerted officers on what had happened.

Dookhran was killed last Wednesday, July 19, with a post-mortem giving the cause of death as an incised wound to the neck.

Mujahid Arshid, 33, appeared in court and was charged with the murder, rape, and kidnapping of Miss Dookhran. He was further charged with the rape, attempted murder, and kidnapping of the second woman.

A second man, 28-year-old Vincent Tappu, allegedly took part in the crimes and was charged with kidnapping.

Arshid was arrested in Kent, while Tappu was apprehended in New Malden on July 20. Neither man was granted bail.

Prosecutor Binita Roscoe said, “The deceased was involved in a relationship with an Arab Muslim and the family members didn’t approve of this relationship because they are Indian Muslims.”

Two men in balaclavas entered the property on July 19, the prosecutor said.

She told the court, “Her face and mouth were covered in duct tape. Her hands were tied with cable ties and her feet were tied with rope.”

The surviving victim believed that a sock was forced into her mouth, and the kidnappers used a Taser to subdue both her and Ms. Dookhan before they were rolled in dustsheets and bundled into a vehicle, said Ms. Roscoe.

The pair appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court this morning (July 24) after being charged on Saturday, July 21.

Bearded Mujahid Arshid, who gave no fixed address, wore a gray prison-issue tracksuit, while his co-defendant, Vincent Tappu, wore a black suit and white shirt with short black hair and a beard, the International Business Times reported.

They were accompanied by three dock officers. A young man and a woman sat in the packed public gallery during the hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

A middle aged man and a woman, wearing a head scarf, sat in the well of the court, who Tappu nodded at.

District Judge James Henderson remanded the defendants in custody until hearings at the Old Bailey. Arshid will appear in court on Wednesday and Tappu on August 21.

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting the offenders and was released under investigation on Thursday, July 20.

[Featured Image by Kiattisak Lamchan/Shutterstock]